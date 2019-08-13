Money Marketing
Novel summer reading: The Wellesley Grove Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Novel summer reading

Following on from the impressive summer booklist suggested on Twitter by Informed Choice’s Martin Bamford last week, WGJ has a recommendation of its own.

Described as ‘The Devil Wears Prada meets Wall Street’, Madeleine Henry’s new novel, Breathe In, Cash Out, follows the activities of fictional straight-A Princeton graduate Allegra, an analyst at a top-tier New York bank.

WGJ knows those in the financial services world
are passionate about the industry and would likely take the time to read both non-fiction and fiction stories about finance.

With few novels highlighting the struggles of women in top-tier finance roles, WGJ proposes this book as a useful additional resource for those looking to kickstart diversity initiatives!

Second to none

WGJ would like to congratulate Invesco and Novia on their recent fundraising initiatives.

Raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital, 35 Invesco staff cycled distances of 50km and 100km through Oxfordshire, in partnership with careers guidance provider Cascaid, raising £8,000 in the process.

Elsewhere, WGJ hears Novia has collected £3,500 through a cricket competition run by its foundation. Altus, FinoComp and GBST also got involved in the Bath event, which saw Novia chief exec Bill Vasilieff’s team take the silver medal.

This WGJ correspondent is a competitive type and readily admits to being a fan of the phrase ‘Second is the first to lose.’ Despite this, WGJ accepts that, when it comes to fundraising, everyone is a winner…

Out of context

“It’s the same as knowing why a baby has wet its nappy…”

Sesame’s John Cowan on technology advancements that can decipher specific customer needs

“As meaningful as a Frenchman’s vow of chastity!”

One MM commentator expresses their doubt in the FCA’s promises

“If I can’t advise my own family, what am I doing with the public?”

IFA Filip Slipaczek has some financial words of wisdom for his sons

Separated at birth

Australian cricketer Steve Smith

Willis Owen head of personal investing Adrian Lowcock

Send your suggestions to @mm_wgj.

