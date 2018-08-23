Money Marketing
Second cash Lifetime Isa to launch despite product’s uncertain future

Real estate offer. Businessman holds an artificial model of the houseNottingham Building Society is the second business to offer a cash Lifetime Isa, despite uncertainty around the government’s commitment to the product.

A Treasury select committee report in July proposed getting rid of the Lifetime Isa altogether.

The committee said its inquiry received “strong criticism” of the Lifetime Isa over its complexity, its “perverse incentives” and its lack of popularity with the industry and pension savers.

Phase one of the roll-out of the Nottingham Building Society product will see it make the Lifetime Isa available in its branches.

Nottingham Building Society chief operating officer Simon Taylor says the Lifetime Isa remains a “genuinely beneficial savings product”.

It allows savers between the ages of 18 and 39 to save up to £4,000 a year tax-free and receive a government bonus of 25 per cent. The savings can then be used for either a house deposit or for retirement.

The Lifetime Isa hit the market in April 2017 amid criticism it would mainly benefit the children of the wealthy.

Lifetime Isa one year on: Will a colourful product fade away?

Nottingham’s cash Lifetime Isa will allow customers to open an account face-to-face with a minimum £10 deposit. It plans to pay 1 per cent annual equivalent rate interest onto account holders’ yearly savings.

The Skipton Building Society cash Lifetime Isa, the first to be brought to market in June last year, has a £1 minimum starting deposit.

brexit
1

UK expats could lose access to pensions in no-deal Brexit

Hundreds of thousands of people could lose access to their pensions if the UK cannot agree a deal on Brexit with the EU, the government says. In a technical note published today the government provides guidance on how businesses should prepare for a no-deal scenario. It explains how firms, financial market infrastructures, and funds authorised […]

The firms seeing the benefits of adviser academies

Several advice firms and providers have reported progress in their adviser academies this year with growing numbers in the programmes and success with exams. deVere Group announced the expansion of its graduate programme in February, calling it a bid to plug “the impending financial adviser gap”. A spokesman from the group says the training of […]

Construction-Energy-Oil-Fuel-700x450.jpg

Saudi Arabia confirms commitment to Aramco listing

Saudi Arabia claims it is still committed to listing state oil company Saudi Aramco on local and international stock exchanges despite reports the expected float has been scrapped. A Reuters report yesterday said a contract for financial advisers overlooking the planned initial public offering has not been renewed since June. A senior analyst told the […]

  1. Ted Shaw 23rd August 2018 at 3:24 pm

    A Cash ISA mmmmmm lovely. As I have said many times before, if £4,000 pa can be afforded, then Pension saving for a HRT payer is much more generous

