Money Marketing
View more on these topics

The Wells Street Journal: Note vote and Brexit jokes

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

The £50 note vote

The Bank of England has invited the public to vote on which popular figure should appear on its new £50 note. There are six weeks to nominate a historical character “who has contributed to science and influenced UK society”.

David Attenborough, though not deceased as is customary in note-naming, is a frontrunner, alongside mathematician Ada Lovelace and physicist Stephen Hawking.

WSJ has seen advisers tweeting away on their choices and was pleasantly surprised to see that “Notey McNoteface” and “Scientist McScientistface” are contenders.

It reminds one WSJ correspondent of the recent naming of a high-speed train in Australia. After leaving the naming process in the hands of the public, the train was subsequently named “Sausage Sizzle”, after the popular fundraising barbeque run by hardware store Bunnings. WSJ hopes the UK does not give its citizens the same free rein.

Knock knock… who’s there? The spectre of Brexit

WSJ wonders who will be too sensitive to read a list of Brexit-themed jokes and has henceforth decided to wait a few months before compiling the best around.

This week, however, one WSJ correspondent was watching the 2015 film Spectre and took to Twitter to search for updates on the release of the next James Bond film. While the Twittersphere did not have a concrete answer, one specific tweet caught WSJ’s eye: “Bond films to last 30 per cent longer, with scenes of his passport being more heavily scrutinised between exotic European locales.” Seems even Bond is feeling the pinch of Brexit.

Out of context

‘You’ve just got lots of people sitting around wearing hoodies’

A consultant explains how to identify “new age” businesses in robo-advice

‘Pioneers get scalped, settlers make money’

Consultant Malcolm Kerr uses an old American phrase as an analogy for new entrants to the advice market

‘It’s like the 90s all over again!’

Wingate Financial Services’ Alistair Cunningham hears HM Revenue & Customs is back to being a preferred creditor in insolvency claims

Separated at birth

Trium Capital director Sue Petrie

American actress Laura Linney

Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

Recommended

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Investment committees seek outside expertise

Increasing regulatory requirements and the quest for greater efficiency are leading more advice firms to bring in outside expertise A combination of regulation, legislation and improvements in technology are encouraging advisers to develop more rigorous and consistent processes. Recent research we undertook found over two-thirds of advice firms now operate a centralised investment proposition, showing […]
2

Tom Kean: CDCs look clever- that’s the problem

I have always been very pleased to count myself as one of the contributing IFAs here at Money Marketing. I find the whole process of writing this column thoroughly enjoyable and more than a little cathartic. However, I also feel quite a weight of responsibility, which sometimes makes writing certain pieces a little difficult. Just like […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 13th November 2018 at 11:48 am

    For the new note – No mention of Tim Berners-Lee, surely the single person most responsible for the shape of the modern world. Makes all the other contenders look second best.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com