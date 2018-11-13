The Wells Street Journal: Note vote and Brexit jokes

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

The £50 note vote

The Bank of England has invited the public to vote on which popular figure should appear on its new £50 note. There are six weeks to nominate a historical character “who has contributed to science and influenced UK society”.

David Attenborough, though not deceased as is customary in note-naming, is a frontrunner, alongside mathematician Ada Lovelace and physicist Stephen Hawking.

WSJ has seen advisers tweeting away on their choices and was pleasantly surprised to see that “Notey McNoteface” and “Scientist McScientistface” are contenders.

It reminds one WSJ correspondent of the recent naming of a high-speed train in Australia. After leaving the naming process in the hands of the public, the train was subsequently named “Sausage Sizzle”, after the popular fundraising barbeque run by hardware store Bunnings. WSJ hopes the UK does not give its citizens the same free rein.

Knock knock… who’s there? The spectre of Brexit

WSJ wonders who will be too sensitive to read a list of Brexit-themed jokes and has henceforth decided to wait a few months before compiling the best around.

This week, however, one WSJ correspondent was watching the 2015 film Spectre and took to Twitter to search for updates on the release of the next James Bond film. While the Twittersphere did not have a concrete answer, one specific tweet caught WSJ’s eye: “Bond films to last 30 per cent longer, with scenes of his passport being more heavily scrutinised between exotic European locales.” Seems even Bond is feeling the pinch of Brexit.

Out of context

‘You’ve just got lots of people sitting around wearing hoodies’

A consultant explains how to identify “new age” businesses in robo-advice

‘Pioneers get scalped, settlers make money’

Consultant Malcolm Kerr uses an old American phrase as an analogy for new entrants to the advice market

‘It’s like the 90s all over again!’

Wingate Financial Services’ Alistair Cunningham hears HM Revenue & Customs is back to being a preferred creditor in insolvency claims

Separated at birth

Trium Capital director Sue Petrie

American actress Laura Linney

