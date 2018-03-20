Norwegian bank takes 3% stake in SJP

Norway’s central bank Norges Bank now holds a 3.1 per cent stake in St James’s Place after the completion of a transaction deal last Friday.

As part of its transaction with SJP, Norges Bank’s total number of voting rights will be 529,080,404.

SJP posted record gross inflows of £14.6bn in year-end results released last month, with shares closing at 2.1 per cent yesterday at a price of 1,117.50 each.

The Oslo-based bank recently lowered its inflation target to 2 per cent after struggling to meet 2.5 per cent, with policy holders also announcing a rate hike is expected second half of the year.

Money Marketing has been unable to contact SJP for comment on the transaction.