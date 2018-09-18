Money Marketing
View more on these topics

North-South divide shapes adviser investment decisions

By

New research from Aegon has revealed a North-South divide in the way advisers make their investment decisions.

It finds the proportion of assets advisers are choosing to place in different types of investment strategies is also linked to levels of affluence.

Advisers in the wealthier South place a higher proportion, 35 per cent, of assets into bespoke portfolios created using single-asset funds, compared to 21 per cent in the North.

Meanwhile, a higher proportion of assets in the North, 51 per cent, are put in multi-asset funds compared to 34 per cent in the South.

Amid falling investment confidence as a result of Brexit uncertainty European equities are predicted to perform well by just 2 per cent of advisers in the South, compared to 12 per cent of advisers in the North.

Double the number of advisers in the South, 28 per cent, expect cash to be the worst performing asset over the next 12 months compared to 14 per cent in the North.

Aegon investment director Nick Dixon says the contrast shown in the research demonstrates advisers are tailoring investment recommendations to suit needs of clients in their location.

He adds: “The North-South political and economic divide is widely known and it is interesting to see this impact investment strategies that advisers are opting for, with single-asset funds and discretionary fund manager portfolios attracting a greater share of assets in the South, while multi-asset is favoured in the North of the country.

“We believe this dichotomy is driven by three features of difference between the North and South of the UK – perceptions of Brexit, wealth and affordability, and risk appetite”.

The research was carried out by Opinium on behalf of Aegon among 205 UK IFAs during August this year.

Recommended
2

Annuity rates up 19% since Brexit nosedive

Annuity rates have increased nearly 20 per cent since hitting rock bottom two years ago, Hargreaves Lansdown analysis shows. In an update, the fund shop notes annuity rates that nosedived following the EU referendum result have risen. Rates for 65-year-olds are up 19 per cent since their low in 15 September 2016. At their lowest, […]
1

Govt to publish ‘no deal’ Brexit advice

Ministers are lining up the first in a raft of documents with advice on how to handle a no deal Brexit. The initial advice to businesses and individuals will cover “hair-raising scare stories” about Brexit, ministers say. The EU has 68 “Brexit preparedness” statements that is has already issued, and while UK ministers say hitting upon […]

brexit
2

Fund managers preparing for hard Brexit

Almost two-thirds of asset managers are preparing for a hard Brexit, the Financial Times reports. Looking at fund houses that collectively manage $14tn (£12.2tn) of assets a survey found that 83 per cent have response plans for Brexit while 49 per cent have already put their plans into action. The survey, which comes from UK […]

Studying-Student-Education-University-Uniball-Pen-700.jpg
10

SJP shuns new CII exam in favour of in-house programmes

St James’s Place says it will stick with its internal adviser assessment programmes rather than offering the planned Chartered Insurance Institute and FCA-backed adviser re-evaluation examination. Speaking to Money Marketing, an SJP spokesman says the network prefers its in-house continuing professional development, but will not rule out changes going forwards. He says: “We are confident in […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Danger-Stop-Warning-Sign-700x450.jpg

DB paraplanner appoints liquidator after restriction strangles income

Paraplanning firm Heather Dunne Consulting has gone into liquidation after its principal restricted its pension transfer permissions. Adviser Heather Dunne founded the firm in 2002 to support advisers doing pension transfers and the firm’s biggest client was HDIFA. HDIFA is also run by Dunne but was placed on voluntary suspension in July 2017 when it was […]

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: More pressure on shielded UK business profits

HMRC is tightening the screw on tax avoidance involving profit fragmentation Tax avoidance continues to drive Treasury and HM Revenue & Customs activity. Over the summer, the Revenue published responses to its consultation on proposals to tackle schemes designed to move UK business profits outside the charge of UK tax, often using offshore trusts and […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 18th September 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Oh yea? WEll I for one worked in the North and in the South and my investment decisions didn’t alter.

    The North/South divide is utter tosh. It depends on what part of the North. For example (in general) the North West is somewhat more affluent than the North East. If we look at those advisers who work with the better off (as opposed to bottom trawling) the North West is often better off than the South East – as they are generally less indebted. Go on holiday and compare how many from the North as opposed to the South.

    In any case the South West has a good proportion of the impecunious. So please, let’s stop this North/South broad brush approach. In certain aspects the South is better off and in segments of the North they don’t do badly.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com