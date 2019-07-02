NMBA secures Govt funding for planning apprenticeships

Money Marketing
teachThe government has given the New Model Business Academy the green light for further instalments of its apprenticeship programme with a new funding package.

NMBA, part of the SimplyBiz group, launched the financial planner apprenticeship in April 2018 with funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

The training academy will now expedite its plans for further programmes with the  grant from the ESFA, the value of which has not been disclosed.

The grant follows news last August that the NMBA would shelve planned paraplanner and administrator apprenticeships after it received just over half the funding expected from its last application to the ESFA.

SimplyBiz drops free third party fund research

A total of 40 advisers enrolled in the group’s first adviser apprenticeship.

However, financial modelling for the apprenticeship programme – including the financial advice, paraplanning and administrator programmes – was initially based on 100 apprentices starting their training with NMBA up to the end of March 2019, which would have required funding of £412,000.

NMBA says the latest grant will “open up further opportunities for financial advisers and paraplanners.”

Joint managing director Richard Ardron says: “The apprenticeship programme is hugely important to the NMBA and to the wider industry and the additional funding from the ESFA recognises our achievements in our first year running the schemes.”

SimplyBiz acquires Defaqto

He adds: “Bringing new blood into the industry is vital to two of the issues about which we are most passionate; ensuring the ongoing success of the financial advice profession and helping to increase consumer access to advice, and remains one of our core areas of focus.”

NMBA will also consider a mortgage adviser apprenticeship, if time and budget permits.

Tom Selby: Dashboard realities won’t meet expectations

Pushing through a half-baked offering without all the data is an unnecessary risk “Green light for dashboards in 2019 puts pension savers in the driving seat.” That was the triumphant headline atop a Department for Work and Pensions press release, confirming the flagship project will go ahead as planned this year. This green light was […]

FCA: Leave the DB market if you can’t cut it  

IFAs who do not think they can give defined benefit advice to an appropriate standard should consider leaving the market, the FCA’s Megan Butler says. The watchdog’s supervision director answered questions about its latest findings on the DB market, published today, in an interview with Money Marketing. These found 620 firms, or 26 per cent, […]

Mortgages with 40-year terms rising in popularity

Mortgages with the option of a 40-year term is rising in popularity, according to data collected by Moneyfacts. The research shows that the number of products with a 40-year term option increased from 1,217 in June 2014, to 2,744 in June 2019. This represents an increase from 41.54 per cent to 54.98 per cent of […]
Standard Life Aberdeen advice arm acquires Grant Thornton planning business

Standard Life Aberdeen’s national advice arm 1825 has confirmed its acquisition of auditor Grant Thornton’s wealth advisory business in its largest deal to date. The acquisition brings 34 planners under the 1825 umbrella along with assets under advice of £1.7bn. This brings the SLA arm’s total assets to £5.8bn and is the first acquisition since […]

Is the hype around electric vehicles justified?

In order to muscle conventional vehicles off the road and become the dominant technology, electric vehicles need to be able to hold their own in three important ways: performance, practicality and affordability. Gail Counihan, Responsible Investment Analyst at Royal London Asset Management, takes a closer look at these three areas. Read the article here Past […]

