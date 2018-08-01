Money Marketing
NMBA works to get backing for shelved paraplanner apprenticeship

The New Model Business Academy is reapplying for funding to launch a paraplanning apprenticeship after it was forced to pause plans earlier this year.

NMBA, part of the SimplyBiz group, launched a financial advice apprenticeship in April with funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

There are currently 40 candidates in the programme.

It was also planning to launch paraplanning and administrator apprenticeships but received just over half the government funding for the apprenticeship programme it was hoping for and, as a result, those two initiatives were spiked.

NMBA now says it is applying for more funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency this week.

NMBA director Tom Hegarty says there is increasing industry demand for paraplanning training.

He says: “We are applying for a funding increase. [The agency] provides us with a budget, which we have to try and deliver and maximise the places in our programme to use the funding we’ve been allocated.”

Hegarty adds: “We are seeing a demand for an apprenticeship in paraplanning and we haven’t been delivering that yet because we don’t have the budget.”

Profile: NMBA’s Tom Hegarty on how to attract 10,000 adviser recruits

In December last year NMBA was awarded £218,000 from the government agency.

However, financial modelling for the apprenticeship programme – including the financial advice, paraplanning and administrator programmes – was initially based on 100 apprentices starting their training with NMBA up to the end of March 2019, which would have required funding of £412,000.

Hegarty says the launch of the paraplanning apprenticeship could be within a few months of receiving additional funds.

NMBA is also considering a mortgage adviser apprenticeship depending on time and budget.

NMBA says more than 2,000 copies of its “Young Person’s Guide to Money” guide, which is part of a financial education initiative with M&G Investments, Brand Financial Training, Zurich, Vanguard and BMO Global Asset Management, have been handed out.

Advisers back MP pension tax relief proposals

MP recommendations to encourage greater saving, including an overhaul of pension tax relief, have been backed by advisers and pension providers. The report suggests the government should consider scrapping the pensions lifetime allowance and replacing it with a lower annual allowance. It says government should give “serious consideration” not just to a flat rate of […]

SJP drops Aberdeen Standard from £286m fund

St James’s Place has replaced Aberdeen Standard Investments as appointed manager of its £286m Ethical fund. The fund changes, which will take effect later this year, include a manager switch to Impax Asset Management and name change to the Sustainable and Responsible Equity fund. The group says the name change is to “better describe its […]

Phil-Wickenden-MM-Peach-700.png

Phil Wickenden: HMRC intent on using new rules to catch tax offenders

A review of clients’ offshore arrangements will be very sensible in light of HM Revenue & Customs’ stated intent to get tough on hidden assets. Since the data leak from Panama in 2016, which exposed a web of secret offshore companies that individuals have used to hide wealth, evade taxes and launder money, fraud involving […]

FCA ban for pension transfer IFA upheld in court

The FCA’s decision to ban former Tailormade Independent Limited chief executive Alistair Burns has been upheld by the Upper Tribunal. Between January 2010 and January 2013, Tailormade gave advice to 1,661 customers who were considering transferring or switching their existing pension funds via Sipps into unregulated investments, such as green oil, biofuels, farmland and overseas […]

General-Business-Contract-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Phoenix to compensate over automatic disinvestment

The Pensions Ombudsman has ruled Phoenix Life should reimburse a client for the financial losses he suffered due to a breach of contract that led to the disinvestment of his funds. In the case Mr T complained that James Hay made an unauthorised encashment of his savings, formerly held in a Sipp, and that Phoenix […]

