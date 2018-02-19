NMBA opens apprenticeship applications

The New Model Business Academy is opening applications for its apprenticeship programme this week.

NMBA, part of SimplyBiz Group, was included on the register of apprenticeship training providers in March last year. In December, it received funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

SimplyBiz chair Ken Davy says the Government funding was lower than the business had originally hoped but that it is an “important first step”.

The apprenticeship programme will start on a quarterly basis from 3 April 2018.

NMBA managing director Tom Hegarty says: “There is a desperate need for more financial advisers to meet the needs of consumers and there have been very few, if any, viable solutions to support the entry of new advisers to the sector.”

Hegarty says the apprenticeship is a “relatively modest step initially” but it is expected to expand significantly over the coming years.

He says: “As well as developing this Government initiative, the NMBA looks forward to working with product providers and other interested parties over the coming months and years to grow the pool of well-qualified and professional financial advisers.”