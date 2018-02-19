Money Marketing
View more on these topics

NMBA opens apprenticeship applications

By

The New Model Business Academy is opening applications for its apprenticeship programme this week.

NMBA, part of SimplyBiz Group, was included on the register of apprenticeship training providers in March last year. In December, it received funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

SimplyBiz chair Ken Davy says the Government funding was lower than the business had originally hoped but that it is an “important first step”.

Profile: NMBA’s Tom Hegarty on how to attract 10,000 adviser recruits

The apprenticeship programme will start on a quarterly basis from 3 April 2018.

NMBA managing director Tom Hegarty says: “There is a desperate need for more financial advisers to meet the needs of consumers and there have been very few, if any, viable solutions to support the entry of new advisers to the sector.”

Hegarty says the apprenticeship is a “relatively modest step initially” but it is expected to expand significantly over the coming years.

He says: “As well as developing this Government initiative, the NMBA looks forward to working with product providers and other interested parties over the coming months and years to grow the pool of well-qualified and professional financial advisers.”

Recommended

Class-Children-Education-School-Teaching-700.jpg

Meeting the financial adviser apprentice challenge

If you are an employer in England with a payroll of over £3m per annum, a 0.5 per cent increase in employment costs from 1 April might bring tears to your eyes. It is not all bad, however, as you can use this levy to fund apprenticeships for your own employees, provided you do it […]

1

Opinion: M&G Recovery fund – ripe for recovery?

To say that M&G Recovery fund has a long term record is something of an understatement. Launched in 1969 it has an esteemed longer-term history of outperforming the market and was the first investment of its kind. A fund that looked beyond the glamour and excitement of the largest, most successful companies, instead looking for […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Hourglass-Deadline-Time-Clock-700.jpg

NMBA spikes paraplanner apprenticeship after Govt funding shortfall

The New Model Business Academy received just over half the Government funding for its apprenticeship programme it was hoping for, which has led to paraplanner and administrator apprenticeships being shelved. NMBA, which is part of the SimplyBiz Group, announced earlier today it is opening applications for its apprenticeship programme this week. In December, it received […]

Take the BWD/Money Marketing adviser salary survey 2018

Last year, Money Marketing took a deep dive into how advisers are remunerated with an extensive reader survey. This year, we’re going even bigger and better, teaming up with recruitment consultancy BWD to bring you the definitive picture on pay. With your help, we hope to decode how qualifications, employment status,  geography, gender, job title and other […]

Comments

    Leave a comment