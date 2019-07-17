Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Nine advice firms make latest FSCS default list

By

Nine of the 11 firms declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme this month are wealth management or advice firms, latest figures show.

The newest firms to make the lifeboat fund’s list bring the total number declared in default since mid-May to 26.

The FSCS putting a firm into default means the lifeboat fund can officially begin looking at compensation claims against the firms.

John B Carr Financial Services in Lincolnshire has been declared in default, along with London firms Barchester Green Limited and Kevin Neal Associated Wealth Management.

Also in default are Manchester-based mortgage advice provider DFD Mortgages Limited, KWS Wealth Management in Milton Keynes, and Bradford Peters Financial Services in Crawley.

In Scotland, Glaswegian firm The Wealth Partnership was placed in default, while in Wales, Carmarthenshire-based Hayden Williams Independent Financial Services Limited is also in default.

Castle Asset Management in Dorset – formerly part of Quilter-owned network Lighthouse and known as Lighthouse South West – rounded out the list.

FSCS chief corporate affairs Alex Kuczynski says: “We want anyone who believes they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with any of these firms to get in touch as the FSCS may be able to help you.”

Recommended
1

Insurance giant to sue LC&F marketing boss over separate alleged fraud

Boss of Surge Group, parent company of Surge Financial, a digital marketing company, which made millions advertising London Capital & Finance unregulated products, Paul Careless, faces a lawsuit in a separate case of fraudulent advertising. Yesterday (3 July), Master Matthew Marsh approved an inclusion of Careless in a lawsuit, claiming fraudulent misrepresentation. Home appliance insurer […]

BlackRock launches ESG tax-transparent funds

BlackRock has launched two funds with an environmental, social and governance focus, citing growing appetite among UK pension schemes for sustainable investment options. The funds are tax-transparent or authorised contractual scheme funds; these types of funds allow investors to benefit from the same tax treatment in respect of their income and gains as they would […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing
4

FCA: Advice boundary ‘almost impossible’ to define

The boundary of where financial advice starts and information begins is “almost impossible” to define, the FCA has said. Speaking at the FCA’s annual public meeting this morning, chair Charles Randall noted the difficulties of defining the advice perimeter in the context of the recent collapse of mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance. Treasury to […]

VitalityInvest brings in 0% charges

VitalityInvest has unveiled the next stop in its proposition, allowing accessibility to discounted fees to its customers. From 22 July, all new clients to VitalityInvest will be given automatic access to its Healthy Living Programme, regardless of any qualifying criteria such as being a customer of Vitality health and life insurance policies. New customers could […]
1

FCA to invest £5m in register

The FCA is investing £5m in its register of regulated firms, chief executive Andrew Bailey has said. Speaking at the watchdog’s annual public meeting this morning, Bailey said that he recognised “there are data quality issues” in the list, but the FCA was aware how important in can be to give consumers information. Bailey said […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com