Nike’s digital transformation

Tech disruption is ripping apart industries and creating all sorts of issues for incumbents. Once rent seeking companies now have to deal with well-funded challenger competitors that are intent on dismantling the status quo enabled by new technology. However, across our investment universe some companies are responding by pivoting their business model and making innovation a key focus. Nike is one such company intent on convergence with leading tech companies. Traditionally a wholesale company, Nike is using digital innovation to not only sell direct to the consumer leading to better pricing power, but also using unique insights to redefine the concept of supply chain optimisation.

