Nike’s digital transformation

Tech disruption is ripping apart industries and creating all sorts of issues for incumbents. Once rent seeking companies now have to deal with well-funded challenger competitors that are intent on dismantling the status quo enabled by new technology. However, across our investment universe some companies are responding by pivoting their business model and making innovation a key focus. Nike is one such company intent on convergence with leading tech companies. Traditionally a wholesale company, Nike is using digital innovation to not only sell direct to the consumer leading to better pricing power, but also using unique insights to redefine the concept of supply chain optimisation.

Network UK map

deVere Group grows UK footprint

deVere Group’s subsidiary UK Workplace Solutions has had regulatory approval to acquire WPS Advisory, which used to trade as Priscum Direct. UK Workplace Solutions was granted the approval notice from the FCA and will merge WPS under its own brand. deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green says WPS Advisory will focus on people facing “tough […]

Close up Businessman hand holding pen and pointing at financial paperwork with financial network diagram.

Adviser criticism leads to Pru backtracking on drawdown change

Prudential has reversed its decision to stop clients from being able to enter income drawdown through its Flexible Retirement Plan. In July Money Marketing revealed the provider was closing the product to new business and had written to clients and advisers to inform them of the change. At that time, Prudential said it would stop […]

Direction-Business-Strategy-Choice-Decision-Crossroad-700.jpg

Financial Planning Week: How advisers can get involved

The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments has called on planners to sign up to it’s Financial Planning Week initiative in which consumers will be offered free one-hour advice sessions. The annual pro bono initiative run by the CISI will take place from 3-10 October. The CISI is encouraging planners to consider the opportunity of […]

Vodafone – canary in the coal mine?

Vodafone, one of the most important and popular income stocks in the UK, is to cut its dividend by 40% as a result of high-debt levels and the costly effect of 5G rollout. The share price has already fallen c.19% year-to-date as investors have become increasingly concerned about its dividend and overall leverage – and […]

FCA approves private equity acquisition of James Hay parent

The FCA has given the necessary regulatory approval for London private equity firm Epiris to acquire James Hay parent, IFG Group. The board of IFG Group agreed to a cash offer from Epiris in March. The deal valued IFG at around £206m and will see its entire share capital sold to Epiris. IFG owns Sipp […]

Liberty considers ‘baseline premium’ for DB cover

Liberty Specialty Markets is considering a “baseline premium” for defined benefit cover, Money Marketing understands. The company is thought to be taking a “similar approach” to fellow professional indemnity provider, AmTrust, which Money Marketing recently revealed has imposed case limits for DB transfer advice. An industry source says Liberty plans to introduce a baseline premium […]

