Nick Train: ‘Today’s politics are horrible’

By

Star manager Nick Train has described much of the current global political climate as “horrible”, but has sounded an optimistic note about the prospects for equity investors in 2019 on the back of heightened corporate activity.

In the January update for the flagship Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Train writes that while equities took a beating last year, merger and acquisition activity in the corporate world still had one of the busiest years on record.

There has also been a positive start to deal-making in 2019, particularly with major tie-ups being signed in the pharmaceutical space, and Train says he is looking ahead to another possible record year for global takeovers.

Train writes: “Today’s politics are horrible in many parts of the world, but investors should remember that corporations take decisions over periods
longer than electoral cycles and even business cycles (if such things actually exist). And that this means the scope for positive surprises is at its highest when macro-trends appear at their gloomiest.”

The trust returned 46 per cent over the last calendar year, the report shows, leading to a number of tips in national newspapers for the trust as a wise buy for 2019.

However, Train says that his team still has an eye on managing risk rather than celebrating.

Train says: “For most investment managers such a recommendation would be worthy of breaking out the Laurent Perrier in celebration (of course, we are invested in Laurent Perrier), but at Lindsell Train it was received with furrowed brow. It is so important that shareholders, particularly new shareholders, understand the not trivial risks they are taking by holding or buying the shares at this time and valuation.”

