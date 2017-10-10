Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Nick Train fund hit by squeezed UK consumer

By
Nick-Train-Lindsell-Train-500x320.jpg
Nick Train

Nick Train’s UK Equity Income fund has been hit by squeezed consumers cutting back on beer.

Greene King and Heineken both delivered a hit to the £4.2bn Lindsell Train UK Equity Income fund with the former falling 20 per cent over the month, while the latter was the largest detractor from performance.

“The explanation for this is that there does genuinely seem to be a squeeze on UK consumer spending, which is currently challenging all the brewery/pub companies,” says Train.

Inflation jumped to 2.9 per cent in August, according the most recent ONS figures, released last month. Real wage growth is negative as a result.

At the same time the FCA has urged the Government to take action on consumer credit as personal loans soar.

Greene King is only 0.6 per cent of the LT UK Equity fund, but Heineken represents 7 per cent and is one of the top 10 holdings.

The team had been reducing its holding in Greene King over the last two years to 0.6 per cent and Train says they have not decided whether they will rebuild the holding.

Meanwhile Heineken fell 8.5 per cent on a major shareholder reducing their position, contributing nearly 30 per cent to the fund’s 2.2 per cent drop in net asset value in September.

Train says they added to Heineken over the month and were “encouraged” the controlling eponymous family did the same.

He notes all consumer staples had a weak month, including Diageo down 5 per cent.

“Not only have currency fluctuations given an excuse for profit taking in the staple stocks, but we are not surprised to see a rotation in some investor portfolios toward commodities and cyclical companies; after all global growth is purportedly picking up and certainly emerging market equities have begun to do better this year,” says Train.

However, he argues portfolio holdings like Diageo, Mondelez, Unilever and Heineken should benefit from market positions in emerging economies.

Train argued over the summer that Diageo, the second largest holding at 9.6 per cent, is undervalued and that he has bought “a lot” of shares in the year to date.

Train says Greene King’s acquisition of another pub chain, Spirit, in 2015, has compounded the adverse impact of the consumer squeeze.

Recommended

Pension-pot-700.jpg

Pension freedoms see DFM adopt monthly distribution for income fund

Man GLG has announced that its UK Income fund is switching to monthly distribution in response to pension freedoms. The top-ranked £254.5m fund currently pays out dividends biannually, but investors will receive their first monthly payment at the end of this month. Man GLG managing director for UK retail Richard Phillips says investors have been seeking […]

stethoscope-laptop-computer-medical-hospital-medicine-700.jpg

Platform picks new Sipp provider after merger

Platform Interactive Investor has picked Barnett Waddingham to run its Sipps after II’s merger with TD Direct caused the firm to break ties with AJ Bell. Money Marketing revealed in June that AJ Bell and TD Direct would sever their agreement in light of II’s acquisition over “uncertainty” created by the union. While the current […]

Powerful estate planning tools ignored or forgotten by wealthy Brits

Canada Life IHT Survey 2016 Only a quarter of wealthy Brits have sought professional estate planning advice to ensure their families don’t pay more tax than required More than a quarter don’t even have a will and just one in five have gifted money Many say they do not need these tools but families would […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

‘Overwhelming majority’ of multi-asset funds found to underperform

Many multi-asset ranges don’t provide value for money when compared to cheaper alternatives, research from consultancy Finalytiq suggests. The consultancy reviewed 69 risk-rated multi-asset fund ranges consisting of 320 individual funds from 50 asset managers, with a total of £117bn of assets. Fees for these funds range from 0.2 per cent to 2.7 per cent, […]

Jupiter assets near £50bn on fixed income flows

Jupiter Fund Management has reported a 19 per cent increase in assets under management to nearly £50bn, helped by flows into its fixed income funds. In its trading update for the three months to September, published today, the UK money manager saw net inflows at £1.3bn, including £1.2bn of  inflows into its mutual funds across […]

JPMorgan launches first ETFs for Europe

JPMorgan is launching its first two ETFs for the European market. The JPM Equity Long-Short Ucits ETF and the JPM Managed Futures Ucits ETF will be listed on the London Stock Exchange this quarter and will subsequently be made available to investors in key European markets. Both ETFs will have hedge fund characteristics and will […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experienc

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment