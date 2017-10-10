Nick Train fund hit by squeezed UK consumer

Nick Train

Nick Train’s UK Equity Income fund has been hit by squeezed consumers cutting back on beer.

Greene King and Heineken both delivered a hit to the £4.2bn Lindsell Train UK Equity Income fund with the former falling 20 per cent over the month, while the latter was the largest detractor from performance.

“The explanation for this is that there does genuinely seem to be a squeeze on UK consumer spending, which is currently challenging all the brewery/pub companies,” says Train.

Inflation jumped to 2.9 per cent in August, according the most recent ONS figures, released last month. Real wage growth is negative as a result.

At the same time the FCA has urged the Government to take action on consumer credit as personal loans soar.

Greene King is only 0.6 per cent of the LT UK Equity fund, but Heineken represents 7 per cent and is one of the top 10 holdings.

The team had been reducing its holding in Greene King over the last two years to 0.6 per cent and Train says they have not decided whether they will rebuild the holding.

Meanwhile Heineken fell 8.5 per cent on a major shareholder reducing their position, contributing nearly 30 per cent to the fund’s 2.2 per cent drop in net asset value in September.

Train says they added to Heineken over the month and were “encouraged” the controlling eponymous family did the same.

He notes all consumer staples had a weak month, including Diageo down 5 per cent.

“Not only have currency fluctuations given an excuse for profit taking in the staple stocks, but we are not surprised to see a rotation in some investor portfolios toward commodities and cyclical companies; after all global growth is purportedly picking up and certainly emerging market equities have begun to do better this year,” says Train.

However, he argues portfolio holdings like Diageo, Mondelez, Unilever and Heineken should benefit from market positions in emerging economies.

Train argued over the summer that Diageo, the second largest holding at 9.6 per cent, is undervalued and that he has bought “a lot” of shares in the year to date.

Train says Greene King’s acquisition of another pub chain, Spirit, in 2015, has compounded the adverse impact of the consumer squeeze.