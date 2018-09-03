Nick Kelly: Why are valuations still so hard to get?

Money Marketing
Kelly-Nick-2012-700x450.jpgThe role of the adviser has not really changed over the past 25 years. We build confidence and a picture of needs and wants, risk appetite and priorities, and we construct solutions tailored for each client.

To this end, most clients have a combination of existing policies, some still pre-RDR, and others on shiny new platforms. At certain points, we need to secure up-to-date valuations of these.

Product providers and fund managers seem to be in two camps about the way they facilitate this transparently and efficiently.

Some like Parmenion, Aviva and Old Mutual provide portals with real-time reports which can be run individually or across all agencies. Our back-office system Intelligent Office also integrates with Unipass, for those dozen or so providers locked into the open architecture and transparency this provides.

But then we have those that simply do not want to engage with the adviser responsible for servicing the client they are managing assets on behalf of and charging healthy margins for the privilege.

We are told to send a fax or a letter, or to get on the phone and wait our turn. The hours administrators in our high-tech world spend on the phone waiting to speak to someone on this beggars belief.

I do wonder whether some providers are deliberately impeding our simple requests?

Perhaps it is a recurring suspicion that if we are seeking valuations we are considering advice to move assets elsewhere. The more difficult they make it, the more likely we are to give up and move on?

This challenge is exacerbated by the issues with legacy systems and historical consolidation in the provider market. Fine, sometimes online real-time may well be beyond practical but my point is not just about the technology, it is about the attitude and transparency. Providers know we need to access up-to-date valuations but are unwilling to invest in a robust alternative to the telephone.

We all have agency agreements with providers and fund managers which include their responsibility to deliver basic up-to-date information upon request.

Many need to re-think their long-term business models. If providing such basic information is so difficult, how can they expect us to allow them to run our clients’ money in an efficient way?

Nick Kelly is chief executive officer and founder of Alexander House

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Sam Caunt 3rd September 2018 at 11:35 am

    Ultimately, companies will close down telephone lines, make it harder to communicate with them, delay sending information and the necessary forms to the extent that advice will become near impossible because of the sheer expense in our time. L&G, AVIVA, Phoenix… I could go on. On a platform, no problem.

  2. Oliver Smith 3rd September 2018 at 11:39 am

    You should be so lucky if you even get to phone a provider. L&G have outright refused to allow IFAs to call them now, you have to email them. Plenty of administrators for legacy/final salary schemes like Mercer and Capita don’t include telephone numbers on their letters/emails. I’ve even had an automated message during a call with Mercer which stated if I was found to request info already provided and/or be deemed to “waste their time” in another way; they would actually try to charge me! Every year some providers get more and more unaccountable it seems…

  3. Paul Stocks 3rd September 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Does TCF not apply to providers?

    If it does, how do the above practices, which we see time and again, not fall foul?

  4. Philip Castle 3rd September 2018 at 4:30 pm

    I agree with the article and the three responses earlier.
    It is shocking the lack of TCF the FCA are allowing so many providers to get away with.

