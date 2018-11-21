Nick Bamford: Problems with paraplanner recruitment

Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recruitment is one of the most challenging jobs for a business owner. Get it right and the business is enhanced. Get it wrong and it costs.

Like many other firms, we are currently in the process of recruiting an additional paraplanner. This is an area where demand seems to be exceeding supply.

We struggle a little from the fact one of our offices is in Cranleigh, Surrey.

We have no railway station and access to the village is mainly via B roads, some of which are single passing-point roads.

There are not so many paraplanners living in Cranleigh, so we need to cast a pretty wide net. Many candidates are introduced to us by recruitment agents.

They will email brief details of their candidate with an offer to send a full CV if we might be interested in meeting them.

I am fascinated by some of the CVs that arrive with us and wonder how much help they have from the recruiter. Every single one of them comes from a “team player”. Of course, this is great news. We absolutely want people to become part of our team.

But when we meet with these candidates, they really seem to struggle to articulate just what it means.

A team player is said to be emotionally secure, service-orientated, highly teachable and able to follow systems and processes, while at the same time able to come up with new ways to get the job done.

It is almost as if they think putting it on their CV will guarantee them an interview.

Another common claim is that the candidate wants to attain a particular qualification level, for example chartered status.

This is all very well. But, when asked at interview, many do not have an exam date in the diary and some are yet to even start studying.

We would be much more impressed by this claim if the candidate could evidence a study programme with exam dates pencilled in to their calendar. Another practical tip for candidates would be that, when claiming to be “very good at writing client reports” perhaps think about bringing along a copy of one you have done in the past as evidence.

We look at people in the round, asking about their interests as well as their professional qualifications. An often-cited “interest” is reading. Our standard question here is: “What book are you currently reading? Tell me a little about it.”

It seems most interest in reading is confined to a book they read on holiday last June.

One final point. Recruitment agents seem to have cottoned on to the fact that paraplanners are often paid more than administrators.

Some of the CVs we see evidence a lot of experience of the latter and little of the former.

Do not get me wrong; good, experienced administrators are very valuable resources but this does not mean they are paraplanners. The skill sets can be very different.

Nick Bamford is executive director at Informed Choice

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Marlene Outrim 21st November 2018 at 4:02 pm

    My sentiments entirely Nick. We have experienced the same problems in Cardiff. We interviewed 5 candidates recently and none of them were suitable.

  2. Neil Liversidge 21st November 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Good point re’ reading Nick. Sadly it seems to be a pastime that is dying out. I’ve half a dozen bookcases groaning with books and all my staff here are readers, but so many I’ve interviewed and a few I’ve employed have probably read nothing since they left school. Here’s a great truth which anyone who aspires to be an adviser might want to take on board: If you’re not a great reader, you’ll never be much of a writer. Here’s another: You can buy all the report-writing software in the world but if you don’t develop your writing skills it’ll still be obvious to the client that it’s a cut-and-paste job rather than a truly personal report worked out just for them. Read – and write business!

  3. David Cathcart 21st November 2018 at 7:03 pm

    The problem we have is that a trainee administrator with no qualifications and 2 years industry experience and earns little more than the minimum wage, is told by their boss that because they can now put together a suitability letter, they now have the title of Paraplanner.
    Within 3 months they are on the books of their local recruitment agency, who advertises this person as a “experienced” paraplanner who is looking for £35,000 pa.
    We are persuaded to interview this person, but within 10 mins realise we have completely wasted our time.
    Do the story sound familiar, we have tried for 18 months to recruit a genuine Paraplanner without success. For pity’s sake will all you business owners stop doling out the title of paraplanner to staff that can make a decent stab at filling in the blanks of a suitability template

  4. James Barden 22nd November 2018 at 10:17 am

    So what is the problem with recruiting Paraplanners ?

    Is there a lack of Candidates or a poor recruitment strategy ?

    If you are looking for a Paraplanner a few questions

    Have you appointed a recruiter?

    Have you had a phone appointment / meeting with the recruiter ?

    Have you then agreed fees ?

    or

    Has the market been mapped for you and a recruitment strategy been agreed ?

    If you are appointing recruiters on a contingent basis to find a needle in a hay stack all you will receive is the same old CV’s off the job boards.

    Now to support Davids statement (assuming you run a business in the North West )

    In the last 12 months within a 15 mile radius of your company 30 “paraplanners” have been active on the UK’s premium FS Job Board of those only 8 are paraplanners in the “real world”

    If we look at the “whole market” utilising my systems a very quick overview would suggest there are 489 within a 25 mile radius and 51 within a 10 mile radius in my experience approx 50% of these are
    “TRUE paraplanners”

    So in essence I am saying there are very few paraplanners out there so what are the options

    – Pay above the market rate
    – Offer attractive bonus
    – Offer route to advising
    – train a sales support individual to your specific requirement

    The lack of paraplanners is endemic of the industry. Nobody wants to train and educate sales support staff to become a commodity to be taken by another business once trained.

    In addition to this a large percentage of paraplanners are working on an outsource basis taking advantage of the skills shortage and charging £200 – £500 per report.

    My final though on this is that the majority of IFA Practices even in this era of consolidation are relatively small businesses offering a lack of career progression for the Career paraplanner.

    If you wish to discuss further please feel free to contact me via linkedin

