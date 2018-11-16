Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Nic Cicutti: Nutmeg’s new advice service is taking consumers for a ride

By

Gullible punters asked to pay £350 because Nutmeg can’t attract enough to online investment service

A few months ago, I was asked to write a piece for a consumer finance magazine which looked at how to invest £100,000 if you wanted to go it alone. As well as detailing the role of independent financial advice, I explored a few robo options.

I must confess to being hugely impressed by some of them – in particular, Nutmeg.

I liked the ease and simplicity with which someone not totally savvy about money could make valid decisions about their investments in a matter of minutes.

The Nutmeg process allows you to choose a goal, whether that be retirement, buying a house, saving for a child or just to build a rainy-day fund.

You decide how long you want to invest for, the risk level you feel comfortable with and the investment style you prefer – a cheaper fixed fund allocation or a managed and regularly balanced portfolio.

Can Nutmeg conquer advice?

Nutmeg will project potential gains and charges after 12 months and for the overall investment term. In my personal example, within two minutes, the managed investment approach I chose and which – based on the questions I answered – had ranked me as a medium-to-high risk, was able to offer me portfolio choices and project potential performance outcomes, as well as the level of charges I might expect to pay for my chosen investment timeframe.

If I had wanted to start investing, I could have placed my money in an Isa within another five minutes. What I also liked was Nutmeg’s focus on ETFs – a great way to deliver broad market access at low cost.

Before I wrote my piece, I asked my two nephews, both in their 20s, to play about with a few robo sites and give me their verdicts.

They liked all of them and raved about Nutmeg, in particular, as I wrote about in Money Marketing at the time.

So why is it that, if I like its overall simplicity and ease of use, its low charges and relative transparency in terms of investment decisions, do I feel so uncomfortable about Nutmeg’s recently-launched advice offering?

Nutmeg will be offering “tailored financial advice” to customers, for which it will charge £350.

Editor’s note: Why Nutmeg’s ‘advice’ offering isn’t really ‘advice’ at all

But the advice service on offer sounds to me like a verbal version of the existing online service. So, anyone who goes down that route would be expected to pay £350 for the privilege of talking to someone who will simply tell them the same things as the website already does.

What I also dislike is the way it will only advise you on which Nutmeg portfolio is suitable for you.

That sounds to me like an online version of SJP’s segregated mandates, basically its own in-house funds, with all the implications in terms of lack of choice and conflicts of interest that apply there.

Yes, it is cheaper, and I fully appreciate Nutmeg is very clear this is restricted, not independent, advice. It does not pretend to be what it is not.

Even so, Money Marketing editor Justin Cash is right to say this is not anything like a proper definition of advice. To me, advice is about addressing the complex decisions faced by consumers when thinking about their finances in highly personal contexts that include issues such as taxes, divorce and death.

That kind of advice, which is what people really need, will easily cost several times that amount. For all its potential expense, it is extremely valuable and important.

Yet Nutmeg is offering none of that. It is simply telling you, on the basis of an automated written report, what its website can do just as easily for nothing.

Personally, I would rather pay three or four times more than the £350 fee to receive something that is genuinely useful.

Nic Cicutti: Why can’t advisers get it right with millennials?

In one of the many online comments below Money Marketing’s story on Nutmeg’s new venture, communications and marketing supremo Lucian Camp points out the whole exercise is more likely to have been determined by its need to “introduce a person-to-person conversation into its customer acquisition process”.

By having live human beings talking to potential customers, the impact would be both to reduce Nutmeg’s “drop-off” rate and also, ideally, to increase the average sum invested from its current level of about £28,000.

Camp reminds us that when John Charcol first launched its online mortgage service in the late 1990s, no one was completing the application process.

But among those who were persuaded to switch to its tried and tested telephone service, the completion rate was 50 per cent.

I think he is right. In which case, what Nutmeg is doing is asking gullible punters to pay at least £350 for the fact it cannot attract enough of them to use its online investment service.

If that is “tailored advice”, I reckon Nutmeg is measuring up its would-be clients for outsized clown suits.

Nic Cicutti can be contacted at nic@inspiredmoney.co.uk

Recommended
7

Berkeley Burke loses High Court appeal against FOS

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has lost its judicial review in a landmark High Court ruling published today. The ruling is over a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the Financial Ombudsman Service. The judgment establishes with greater certainty whether Sipp providers have a duty of care to vet unregulated investments for their […]

Business-People-Silhouette-Leaving-Walking-700x450.jpg

Intrinsic managing director to leave wealth network

Intrinsic wealth network managing director Stephen Fryett is set to leave the business the business in mid-2019. Fryett has been with Intrinsic since its formation in 2005, initially as network sales director before becoming managing director of the wealth network in 2016. Fryett overlooked investment and pension advisers at the wealth network. The company said […]
1

Calls for KIDs suspension gather pace

The Association of Investment Companies has reiterated its call for Key Information Documents to be suspended in light of proposed changes to the regime. Earlier this month, EU regulators proposed a series of amendments to the rules, with a full-cost benefit analysis to be prseented to the European Commission in January. These included proposals to […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Sticking to valuation discipline when investing in China

Journalist Alexis Xydias discusses the opportunities – and potential pitfalls – of investing in China with Artemis fund manager Peter Saacke. With Peter holding significant positions in China in the Artemis funds he manages, journalist Alexis Xydias quizzes Peter on the risks of investing in Chinese stocks – including over-valuations, margin trading and financial reporting issues. Click here for video

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Platforms criticised for launching before they are ready

Platforms have been critcisied for going ahead with technology upgrades knowing that they would not be ready to roll them out. Speaking at an event by consultancy the Lang Cat yesterday, principal Mark Polson said that the firm had encountered a number of projects in recent years where, despite knowing there could still be flaws […]

FCA register puts ‘integrity of data’ as priority

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey says the watchdog’s main priority for its register will be the accuracy of data displayed about individuals. In a letter to MP Nicky Morgan, Bailey responded to comments Morgan made in the Daily Telegraph that the Treasury select committee would raise the issue of the register when the FCA next […]

Gibraltar Offshore

Police end investigation into head of international pensions firm

Police have ended their investigation into the chief executive of cross-border pensions provider STM Group. A statement from the Aim listed firm – which hit headlines again recently for acquiring a majority stake in embattled Sipp provider Carey Pensions – says that “no further action” will be taken against boss Alan Kentish. Royal Gibraltar Police […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com