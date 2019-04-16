Nic Cicutti: Latest collapsed investment firm a misselling scandal of FCA’s making

Regulator was warned about London Capital & Finance but acted too late. Now it must clean up the mess
I have said this before and I will say it again: West Riding Personal Financial Solutions’ Neil Liversidge is an adviser I respect hugely. Salty and down to earth, a committed trade body activist and a staunch defender of his clients’ interests, he is a fine example of what an adviser should be. Last week, both the Guardian and Financial Times provided another reason why he is so good.
Almost single-handedly, Liversidge smelled something fishy about London Capital & Finance, the self-styled bond firm which has just collapsed with some £230m of investors’ money. The firm is now the subject of a police probe.
Liversidge wrote to the FCA in November 2015 about his suspicions and to warn the regulator that “I would not class this as a suitable investment for the unsophisticated retail market”.
It then took the regulator three whole years to act on his warning, only freezing LCF’s accounts late last year, by which time it was too late.
I will come back to the FCA’s role in a minute. First, it is worth noting just how far advisers have come in the past decade when it comes to representing their clients’ interests.
About five or six years ago, I accepted an invitation from an adviser working in a town near to where I live to go out for a drink.
If I’m honest, I put the poor man off for many months, and only accepted when he told me he had a story to tell me about Arch Cru and advisers in his town.
Many readers of Money Marketing will have bitter memories of Arch Cru. As do some 20,000 investors, who were mis-advised to place up to £400m into supposedly cautiously managed funds, but the money went instead into all sorts of weird and wonderful investments, including wine, Greek shipping and forestry projects.
Last month marked the 10th anniversary since the suspension of the funds and many investors will be forever out of pocket, with some calculations I have read indicating the final payout averages 60 per cent of total sums invested.
Of course, some who invested less and received compensation through the Financial Services Compensation Scheme will have done better.
For advisers themselves, the Arch Cru scandal was also a blow. Some fell for the “low-risk” patter of those marketing the funds or were reassured by the fact that supposedly reputable firms like Capita were on board.
Others are still angry about having to stump up compensation to investors through the FSCS when they always believed investing in Arch Cru was likely to end in tears.
For some advisers, Arch Cru also brought an end to decade-long relationships with colleagues in their areas, as dividing lines opened up between those who had advised clients to invest in those funds and those that did not.
This is what happened to the chap I met for a drink. He told me that, in his town, which at that time had eight to 10 small- or mid-sized firms operating in the area, about three were known to have recommended some clients to invest in Arch Cru. The rest, for various reasons, did not. He was among the latter.
He told me that, in the summer of 2008, he began to have serious doubts about Arch Cru and not only told his clients to avoid its funds, but also spoke out against it in some of the formal and informal gatherings of advisers in his area.
Which is where it gets messy. He claimed that, as a result of doing so, he was ostracised by his colleagues – including some, like him, who thought recommending Arch Cru funds to clients was madness but felt you needed to show respect to your peers because you did not know the specific reasoning behind their advice to investors.
My adviser, it has to be said, never took his concerns to the FSA at the time.
And it is hard to tell if he was giving me the full picture. Someone at another firm whom he named told me the tale was “crap” and my drinking pal was a bit of a Walter Mitty. I never ran with the story.
Even so, I somehow suspect that, if Arch Cru were to happen today, a lot more advisers would be dobbing the firm in to the regulator for its suspicious activities, as Liversidge did with LCF.
Which brings me back to the FCA. There is nothing about its inactivity in this specific case that is unusual.
Many of us know from bitter experience that the regulator is incapable of acting quickly enough to prevent obvious cases of misselling.
What is unusual about this case is that there is clear documentary evidence in the shape of Liversidge’s letter that it sat on its hands for years and did nothing as thousands of investors lost their money.
Which is why not one penny of any FSCS compensation paid to clients who lost money should be levied on financial advisers.
The levy should be paid for indefinitely out of the wages of all FCA employees, starting with its senior executives’ salaries and bonuses, who bear any responsibility for this debacle.
This is a scandal of the FCA’s making – and it should pay to sort out the mess.
Nic Cicutti can be contacted at nic@inspiredmoney.co.uk
There are plenty of others sadly. No doubt into the future there will be more too. Yes, we didn’t become involved in Arch Cru because we were not allowed to look under the bonnet (even to lift the lid!) and clearly we know the reason why. I tried my hardest to have Stanley Gibbons’ stamp investment scheme banned but no one listened and look what happened there but thankfully still small scale but still wrong. Regulation could so easily be by default rather than in reverse – in other words ‘stop doing something till you prove it is acceptable’ rather than ‘we’ll close you down when you have fleeced hundreds of millions from poor, vulnerable and innocent people’.
However given that the regulator like all government authorised bodies is never held to account for the messes it makes, it will fall on the FSCS and advisers to cough up, either that of the tax payers.
The chances of anyone at the FCA being held to account are nigh on zero as they have demonstrated time and time again and is a large part of the reason why the relationship between advisers and the FCA is so poor.
Advisers are held to one standard, whilst the FCA are held to none.
For once, I doubt you will get any disagreement from IFAs about who should be paying for the mess the FCA have made Nic. But we know that isn’t going to happen, unfortunately, and all the media can do is let the public know how useless the FCA are and how good advisers end up paying for the FCA’s laissez-faire attitude.
I agree with you about Neil Liversidge as well. Apart form the fact that our views about brexit differ, I very much respect his insight and opinions on this industry.
Must you shoehorn Brexit into this? We’re all heartily fed up with that subject!
“The levy should be paid for indefinitely out of the wages of all FCA employees, starting with its senior executives’ salaries and bonuses, who bear any responsibility for this debacle.”
What, including the receptionists and the cleaners? Forget it. Employees aren’t liable for the failings of senior management. 99% of FCA employees won’t have ever seen Liversidge’s letter or the stream of others sent to the FCA about LCF.
So in reality we are talking, at most, about clawing back pay from senior management.
There are nine people on the FCA board and the highest paid of those was paid ~£600k last year. Can’t be bothered to work out how much the total is, but if we clawed back the entire pay of the FCA board for three years it’s not going to be much more than £10 million at most.
Where’s the other £220m going to come from? Taking another £10 million from the pay grade below? Then what?
And in reality clawback is not going to happen. If we tried that, £10m would be immmediately swallowed up in legal costs.
Nice sentiment Nic but you’re a columnist writing for an IFA trade paper, we expect a little more than sentiment.
No, one way or another the general public will pay. Instead of vainly trying to resist that, use the bill to drive change.
Yet another in a long line of failures to act on information received ~ which seems somewhat at odds with the FCA’s claim to want to encourage whistle blowing.
Is there any likelihood at all that the investigation into its failings, to be commissioned by the FCA itself, will result in anyone being held to account? Most probably, the individuals responsible will be shielded by the claim that it was a collective failure. Isn’t that always the way?
Spot on Nic
The F Forget C Chasing A Anyone are a joke and if it was their money being paid out they might take their positions more seriously
Not sure that penalising the typists is justified.
Add PPI to the list of regulator shame. I had a very open discussion with a senior manager in late 2004 where I expressed concern about the large scale mis-selling of PPI, in particular single premium products added to mortgages. I was told that the FCA were fully aware and investigations were on-going. They hoped that some upcoming fines were going to act as a deterrent and firms would clean up their acts as a result. Right.
The rest, as they say, is history. Single premium PPI was banned in 2009…
It’s hardly rocket science to identify what’s going on now that will be a problem further down the line. The FCA only need to read the MM comments section for all the intelligence they need.
As I’ve said before, it appears safer and politically expedient for the FCA to wait until a problem openly manifests itself and mop up later, than to take affirmative action earlier. Why else would they wait so long? DB transfers is a case in point…
This isn’t the fault of the FCA or indeed the FSA before them..it is the result of years of in house breeding, arrogance, ingrained hatred, and prejudice
Doing what you have always done expecting different results will only yield a nil position and more of the same.
Time and time again the regulator has had ample opportunity to really make a difference think outside the box, be proactive, forward think and “ENGAGE” not just with the financial industry but with the consumer as well.
Alas they just stand blind, deaf and dumb oblivious to the world around them playing the blame game, and collectively punishing.
This is also true of the FSCS, I know we can all agree the FSCS is great and very necessary, but in its current guise grossly unfair, archaic, and not fit for purpose.
Nic,
A headline in your paper on 4 April!
FCA: Advisers should be reporting bad practice
It made me shake my head in amazement!