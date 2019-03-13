Money Marketing
Nic Cicutti: Industry’s marketing messages are stuck firmly in the past

By

There is an impression of unconscious bias, with images still reinforcing traditional gender stereotypes

What was your first ever experience of the financial services industry? I found myself thinking about this last week, after reading Technology & Technical managing director Kim North’s powerful Money Marketing column on gender inequality.

My own memory goes back to 1980. I opened the door at the nursing accommodation where I was living and let a young chap, no more than 20 years old, into the communal lounge. He spent the next 30 minutes trying to persuade me to buy an investment product, about which he probably knew even less than I did.

A few minutes into his presentation, I recognised the lad: he was on the periphery of our scooter club in Colchester and we called him Messy, after one of the Mr Men characters, because when he first turned up he was a bit dirty and smelly.

Long after Messy cleaned up and became more presentable, the name stuck sadly.

Kim North: Why do white males still dominate marketing campaigns?

I do not remember the precise product or the company Messy represented.

I do, however, recall him using a script and showing me some graphs on a printed brochure, which he would hand to me and then take back into safekeeping, as if I could not be trusted to hold on to them.

Messy did not make a sale that day. After a while, we stopped talking finance and switched to his Lambretta GP200, about which he was far more knowledgeable.

Despite his lack of success, what still strikes me about Messy back then was his willingness to put himself in a position where he would knock on random doors (he hadn’t known I would be the one opening it that time) and his outwardly confident demeanour when talking to me. North’s column made me think: would a young woman ever have done something quite as bonkers as that? Somehow, I doubt it. Men, far more than women, are primed at an early age to be assertive, even when they haven’t got a clue. Women, in contrast, are socialised from childhood into different forms of behaviour and are generally more reflective and insightful as a result.

Financial marketing both reflects these roles and reinforces them. In her column, North writes about the need for greater diversity in the financial services industry, as well as the need for more gender-inclusive marketing.

She points out that marketing of financial products and services is heavily male-oriented, “with themes like jousting and shooting, and showing all-white male, ageing fund managers”.

She argues there is a need “to modernise UK financial services and shake off the white male dominance in marketing campaigns”.

I agree. For too long, much of the financial services marketing literature has been male-focused.

It is less overt today than it used to be: I still remember personal pension brochures from the 90s showing pictures of sleek silver-haired men at the wheel of old sports cars, complete with female spouse in the passenger seat.

Today’s imagery is subtler, although occasional howlers still creep in.

Witness the picture of the young, confident male adviser on the Barclays website, imparting the benefit of his knowledge and experience to the couple clutching hands on the sofa opposite him.

Profile: Parsonage Financial Services boss on not letting gender be a barrier to success

NatWest makes use of both females and members of ethnic minorities in its online marketing, although I was intrigued by the juxtaposition on the same webpage of two images.

One is of a father, in his 30s, helping his son climb a rocky outcrop in the countryside. The other is of a young black woman sitting on a sofa and trying on a pair of suede boots.

Elsewhere, a white mother is busy in the kitchen, showing her young son the contents of her food mixer, a tray of cakes in the foreground. And before anyone asks, I don’t think she is giving him a baking lesson.

Yes, there is a picture of a mother at the top of a mountain, with her child sitting at her side. But dad is sitting behind them, pointing at something in the distance, which they are looking at together. The mother and daughter’s role is passive (they look); his is active (he points).

I do think some of that is changing. Aviva’s marketing literature uses more naturalistic images in a gender-neutral way, while Scottish Widows’ Pensions Basics campaign uses as many women as men in its website FAQs.

But the overall impression is of an unconscious bias, with images still used to reinforce gender stereotypes of passive women and active men. North is right: it has to stop.

As for Messy, what happened to him? Well, he didn’t last long in the industry. A few months later, he found work in a large retail bakery chain and stayed there happily for many years.

When I spoke to him at a club reunion about 15 years back, he confessed to not having had a clue about what he was trying to sell me. Bless. And his name is not Messy any more; it’s Peter.

Nic Cicutti can be contacted at nic@inspiredmoney.co.uk

Recommended
6

Benchmark Capital acquisition process under question over fund flow ‘assumptions’

Questions have been raised over Benchmark Capital’s acquisition process after it appears the group gave a potential acquisition target “assumptions” for flows going onto its platform and in to its funds. A document seen by Money Marketing, was initially given to an advice firm in sale talks with Benchmark Capital. It is a spreadsheet which […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]
2

New FCA directory to include adviser qualification details

The FCA has finalised its plans to set up a new Directory for financial services workers, including advisers, which will include details of membership of accredited bodies for the first time. This means that, alongside details of the advice firm that appear, advisers in customer facing roles will have their membership of bodies like the […]
2

Britain's “Forgotten Army”: The collapse in self-employed pension membership – and what to do about it

Pension scheme membership among employees has risen by more than five million in the past four years because of the policy of automatic enrolment into workplace pensions. But Britain’s army of 4.4 million self-employed people, who account for one in seven of the workforce, are not covered by automatic enrolment. Pension coverage among the self-employed […]

  • Top trends

1

Spring Statement 2019: EIS investments to undergo review

The government is set to review what funds will be allowed in Enterprise Investment Schemes. In the Spring Statement today, the government says it will publish approved funds guidelines for comment on what investments should be allowed in the scheme designed to channel money to start-up companies, alongside draft legislation. It is also set to […]

Behind the numbers: Explaining the failures of strategic bond managers

What has gone wrong for so many managers over the past 12 months? Only five out of 80 (6.25 per cent) strategic bond managers achieved positive performance in 2018, with the sector averaging a return of -2.49 per cent. The list of achievers includes Pimco GIS Income, Allianz Strategic Bond and three Royal London AM […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 13th March 2019 at 3:41 pm

    In principle I agree with some of your points, but I do think you are stereotyping men. I and I know many others wouldn’t have dreamt of banging on the door of a stranger. Women didn’t do it in those days for two reasons – it wasn’t ladylike and there were so few women in those positions.

    However you are absolutely spot on what you criticise providers and their woebegone marketing efforts. Basically what they try and do is to wind up advisers and get them going to flog their products. Unfortunately far too many swallow the blurb whole, which is always wrapped around with inducements of one sort or another. Witness the fact that drawdown is practically the default decumulation choice (or so one would believe when engaging with providers). The inducement here is the continuing income stream that is not available with an annuity – which is often far more suitable.

    The second illustration of this is what I consider to be the biggest rip off in financial services – equity release. The TV advertising practically makes me puke (you don’t have to repay until you die or go into a home). The incentive is that huge amounts of commission is still the default remuneration.

  2. Emma Thomson 13th March 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Completely agree Nic that there is far too much stereotyping and unconscious bias in financial advertising, and indeed sales literature too. Whilst there has been some progress, there remains disproportionate focus on the nuclear family, male breadwinners and homeowners, when we should be producing messages that appeal to all types of households who have insurance and other financial needs; single parent house-holds, step/blended families, gay couples, single renters etc. Our imagery and messaging should better represent the society we serve to encourage not just more women to become more financially resilient, but other under-served consumer groups too.

    Many of us are trying to address this through the CII’s Insuring Women’s Futures Programme and the Women in Protection Network, and other initiatives to improve diversity and financial awareness. Thank you for writing this piece.

