Nic Cicutti: Adviser anger at FOS is misplaced

The number of upheld complaints outside the 15-year liability period demanded is tiny and falling
Do you ever get that kind of uneasy feeling where you do a piece of work for a client but have a niggle at the back of your mind about something you might have missed?
I had that sensation a couple of weeks ago, shortly after writing a brief comment piece in Money Marketing about advisers’ demands for a 15-year longstop on complaints made to the Financial Ombudsman Service.
The comment came in light of the news that the FCA plans to raise the FOS compensation limit by £200,000 to £350,000 by April of next year.
When I pointed out the FOS’s figures in 2017/18 showed that there were just 235 complaints that fell outside the 15-year timeframe, of which only 68 – or 28 per cent – were upheld, my sense was that I had done a fair job in helping to contextualise those fears.
All the more so, as the totals appeared to be falling: in 2014/15, the number of upheld complaints was 171, almost three times more.
Or so a number of articles in the trade press from May this year appeared to show. In fact, the final figures are far better than this, as I will come on to later.
But that still left unanswered another question: what is the total amount of compensation orders made by the FOS?
And are advice firms who have been ordered to pay out these sums shutting up shop and forcing their clients to go to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme to obtain redress? In response to the first point, the FOS was unable to provide details of each individual claim it had ordered a payout on in 2017/18.
This is because it does not record data on the amount of the award, as it generally asks the business to carry out a calculation to work out the amount of redress owed, rather than identify a specific sum itself.
Meanwhile, the FSCS is unable to provide any data on claims made in 2017/18 in respect of advice firms declared in default where the transaction or advice given was made before 2002.
I do have some new data. Before that, though, I want to deal with two arguments raised in response to my comments about the longstop the other week.
The first is a view held by a number of people that there is something excessively harsh about the potential for the FOS to be chasing a retired adviser well into their 90s in response to a claim made outside any 15-year longstop.
Yet if you were in that tiny minority, the FOS would almost certainly be doing the chasing on behalf of former clients who were themselves of a similar age.
That is because two thirds of the claims on which the FOS adjudicated in favour of a client outside the 15-year limit related specifically to pensions advice.
With this in mind, what some advisers appear to be saying is that, while it is terrible for an old adviser to be chased for a payout while in his or her dotage, it is perfectly OK for an older client to suffer permanent and potentially catastrophic financial losses because of poor advice. My second point relates to an argument made in an email received from an IFA whom I have sparred with for many years.
He wrote to tell me that a 15-year longstop is “natural justice” because it reflects the law in relation to tort.
In the case of tort, the limitation period for a complaint to be brought is generally six years, with a provision to extend this to 55 years if the prospective claimant did not have the necessary knowledge of the material facts of the damage.
Ultimately, however, all statutes of limitations are human creations by definition, designed to respond both to the seriousness of the offence and/or the potential time period by which the damage caused to the individual who may want to seek redress is discovered.
If that discovery takes place later than 15 years, and the scale of damage is – quite literally – life-changing, seeking to apply an artificial time limit used for other torts does not make sense.
Does this still risk the potential for untold numbers of compensation orders being made in respect of advisers outside the 15-year limit demanded by some?
Let me put your minds at rest. In fact, as I hinted earlier, the FOS provided me with new data showing that, in total, out of 136 claims that went the full distance, just 36 were upheld by the Ombudsman in 2017/18.
The others were withdrawn or the advice firm may have offered redress at an earlier stage in the process.
Of those upheld claims, 21 involved one or two cases against individual adviser firms.
One network, which appears in the FOS’s “list of shame” for complaints against individual businesses, contributed the other 15 cases.
Rather than focus on the 15-year longstop, it might be easier to ask what went wrong in the compliance process for those 21 firms and the network.
My mind is not at rest.
Imagine the outrage if an article contextualised the inappropriate imprisonment of UK citizens with the viewpoint that as only 45 people were incorrectly imprisoned over the last year it’s not a problem.
Advisers are not angry at the FOS. They are performing the task set out by the Treasury and the regulator both of which conspired to remove the longstop, a legal defence enjoyed by all other businesses.
The fact that this removal was never discussed, debated or voted on by Parliament, but was sneakily removed when the FSA drew up the Dispute Resolution Rules, merely adds to the real suspicion that it was all an intended outcome designed to appease the consumer lobby by disenfranchising advisers.
As stated more times than I care to recall, any system which does not employ an independent appeals service and relies on unqualified staff able to award sums up to £350,000 is more akin to a banana republic.
I’m not dogmatic on the longstop. Years ago I handled a complaint for a completely unsophisticated elderly lady who’d been sold a Whole of Life policy by a Pru door-knocker 20 years before. He’d told her it was an endowment. (WoL had a higher sum assured for the same premium so it looked more attractive. The rep’ in question was coming up to retirement and apparently looking to go out with a big commission bang.) She had no need for WoL but every need for an endowment. Pru, to its credit, paid out as if it had been an endowment. The longstop, however, would have time-barred that complaint.
On the other hand, we did an impeccable interest only mortgage 12 years ago for a perfectly intelligent young man who clearly understood everything. We followed it up with several years of letters and calls all seeking to move him to a repayment basis as we’d discussed at the outset – all ignored. Now so-called ‘Pure Legal’ have written to us demanding a six-figure sum because, supposedly, he didn’t know he’d have to repay the principal. Yeah, right… We’ve told them where to shove it, obviously. Watch this space.
Do I ever get that kind of uneasy feeling where I do a piece of work for a client but have a niggle at the back of my mind about something I might have missed? Yep, every single time. As another firm described it, the provision of advice these days is like walking on egg shells.
That aside, any client who fails to realise for more than 15 years after the advice on a particular transaction was given, accepted and acted upon really shouldn’t be able to dredge up a complaint about it 20 years or more after the adviser has retired. That’s simply neither fair or reasonable.
I refer you to my preceding comment. The lady asked for “Another policy like the ones you’ve done me before, but this one to pay out when my son is 30.” Like many customers of the old industrial life offices, she’d taken out a string of policies for her three children, all with the same rep, over a period of some three decades, some to mature at 18, some at 21 and some at 30. Every single one had been a WP endowment. She and her husband had bought her council house and had no debts. Their joint estate was probably around £120,000 – way below the IHT threshold. What justification could there possibly be for selling such a client a JLLS WoL policy? The only explanation for such a policy is that the large sum assured made it look more attractive. This door-knocker competed on his round with a Pearl guy. That was probably how he out-sold his rival. All the people on the estate trusted both of them. And as a parting thank-you this guy ripped off the people who’d made him moderately wealthy. The woman was a retired garment worker Julian. She wasn’t ‘dredging up’ a complaint; she was utterly devastated when, with her son’s 30th birthday a month away, she was told the policy would only pay out a fraction of what she had been led to expect. She as being quoted the SV whereas she’d expected the sum assured plus bonuses as with all her previous policies. This is why, Julian, I am not dogmatic about a longstop one way or the other. Yes I know there are liars and chancers out there. Currently, there’s one, as I’ve mentioned, who’s trying to unjustifiably enrich himself at our expense. But no way would I want to see honest folk conned and denied access to justice.
Absolutely spot on Julian.
Absolutely spot on Neil!
Based on Nic’s figures, I wonder just how many complaints will be adjudicated beyond 15 years if this does go through.
After all, if they are silent for 15 years, what will prompt them in year 16.
Nic, in essence, the arguments you are employing to rationalise your position are akin to those used by a dictator (usually right wing but can be left) to justify the oppression of a minority. However persuasive, they are fundamentally flawed and wrong.
No law is perfect but if it is not founded on the basic principles enshrined in the Rule of Law then it is just fodder for those that would seek advantage for one group over another. The law must apply equally to all professions, including journalists.
The case of Shore v Sedgwick Financial Services Ltd [2008] EWCA Civ 863 (a pension transfer case) established that limitation applies to advice in a court just as it does for everyone else. So why do you think that advisers alone are a special case for being dealt with differently on limitation, and only within the FOS regime? It seems on the face of it that it’s just because it’s your particular area of interest.
I have just checked a legal database for limitation periods (this is paid for and not available to the public). There is a list of 28 limitation periods which apply in various situations. Clearly, the law acknowledges there should be differences and accommodates this. The key point here is that they are all set by Parliament, not applied through a back door interpretation as with the FOS where Parliament had no proper scrutiny, say and approval. If this was properly debated and a law passed as a special case I suspect advisers would be grumpy but accept it.
I can find no reference to the 55 years you mention, please quote your source on this – Section 14b of the limitation Act 1980 says 15 years is the longstop for negligence.
Your last comment is trite – you are referring to a compliance process that is over 15 years old. In light of regulatory developments since then is there any value in examining that now? A poor finish to an otherwise thoughtful article.
I think Nic is speaking a lot of sense. I would note that a client with £100,000 to invest is paying, probably, £3,000 for a professional person to recommend a suitable product for them which, like a pension, may last 25 or more years. If the product was not suitable (Neil Liversidge gives an excellent example) then the client, who has paid for the advice, should have some recourse.
Here is the thing pre FCA/FSA the FOS did not existed. By agreement the could handle cases as if the were the previous arbitration service and had to follow the rules applicable to that arbiter – they never did. Many of these cases were subject to the long stop rules and the FOS simply found other ways to dismiss a case rather than follow the correct rules.