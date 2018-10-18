Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Nic Cicutti: Time for advisers to get rid of contingent charging

By

The advice industry must grow out of old habits and move on from these worrying arrangements

I will always remember the day I got my first bicycle. I was four years old, still in short trousers and my dad led me out into the courtyard of our block of flats to show me my birthday present.

The bike was bright red, with a large chrome ding-a-ling bell and fat white plastic hand grips.

It also had two small stabilisers just off the back wheel, but my dad said that once I became good enough at riding I would be able to use it with just two wheels, like the bigger kids in our neighbourhood.

Did you know that stabilisers are no longer considered to be a good way of learning to ride a bike? A parent of a young lad just about to embark on his own two-wheeled adventures told me recently that, because they hold the bike in a rigid upright position, they apparently prevent a rider from learning how to lean naturally. This means when they do eventually come off, a child must effectively relearn how to ride a bike all over again.

Thin red lines: FCA fires final shots on DB pension transfers

I was reminded about stabilisers the other week, after reading about the FCA abandoning plans to introduce a ban on contingent charging for defined benefit transfer advice, preferring instead to raise qualification levels for advisers engaged in this area of activity.

The decision comes despite criticism of the practice by MPs on the work and pensions committee, in a report on pension transfer mis-selling in respect of the British Steel Pension Scheme.

The report said advisers were “incentivised to push transfers”, as clients would only be charged if they agreed to complete.

It may seem hard to remember now but 15 or more years ago, contingent charging was the stabiliser option for IFAs who faced being hammered by the FSA’s proposal in 2002, set out in CP121, that firms wishing to retain their independent status would have to charge fees. This was the direct payment system.

IFAs could, if they wished, waive a fee for their services and accept commission instead. But they would only be able to do so after having given the advice. In effect, IFAs would have had to agree an hourly tariff with clients in advance.

If the advice was accepted and clients bought a product, the IFA could agree with them that the fee would be paid out of commission. The remainder would have been handed back to the client as a rebate.

Unsurprisingly, most IFAs saw this alternative option as a dog’s dinner – which is where former Lloyds chief executive and Northern Rock executive chairman Ron Sandler came to the rescue.

Sandler was commissioned by then-chancellor Gordon Brown to conduct a review of Britain’s long-term savings industry. His report is chiefly remembered for his unpopular (to the industry at least) proposals for a suite of simple, low-cost savings products, which would be easier to regulate.

Keith Richards: Contingent charging must be preserved 

But what Sandler also did was recommend a middle way between CP121 and the previous system, whereby IFAs could describe themselves as independent while still being remunerated by commissions. He suggested advisers should present a “tariff sheet” to clients, with charges for various services and/or transactions.

Any fee could be made contingent on a sale, though it needn’t be. Sandler argued that his “no sale, no fee” model would allow IFAs to retain their status, because it did not force them to charge if the punter did not make use of their services.

His proposals in 2002 led to the menu system – a stitch-up between Aifa, IFA Promotion, life offices and the FSA – whereby advisers would have to tell clients what their charges were for a typical transaction and how this compared with industry averages before advice was given.

The menu system, which legitimised contingent charging, largely kept the IFA sector intact for a decade or longer.

At the same time, journalists like myself pointed out that it was fundamentally a stop-gap solution.

I wrote at the time: “IFAs appear to have won a reprieve. The challenge is what they do with it. It is not enough to … carry on as before. The debate over DPS and alternatives to it must now be used as the start of a process that takes IFAs from a disparate group of essentially semi-skilled salespeople to true professionals.”

The intervening years show that this debate has never really gone away. Increasing numbers of advisers understand that remuneration arrangements where the adviser gets paid much more if the client transfers than if they do not has “conflict of interest” written all over it.

The problem is that many others are unable to let go. They tell themselves that without contingent charging, many of their clients would not be willing to transact.

Contingent charging has become the stabiliser that advisers never want to take off their bikes for fear of falling over. Yet what it also does is teach the wrong riding approach.

Advisers could do so much better if only they were prepared to drop those two little wheels at the back of their bikes.

Nic Cicutti can be contacted at nic@inspiredmoney.co.uk

Recommended

Pension tax cuts cost 125,000 savers relief

Around 125,000 savers lost out when the annual allowance limit was cut from £50,000 to £40,000 in the 2014/15 tax year, according to government documents. Royal London policy director and former pensions minister Steve Webb pointed to the findings this morning in an archived government note as the firm launched a new policy paper  on […]

Sunset-Desert-Arizona-Cactus-700.jpg

FCA sounds climate change warning on pensions

The FCA is proposing new measures to force financial services firms to disclosure how they disclose climate change risk as it zones on in the investments pension funds make. The regulator has released a discussion paper today looking atthe effects that climate change and switching to a low carbon economy will have on the UK’s […]

Focusing on money - Magnifying glass over British pound notes.
9

Aegon wins complaint over forcing transfer client to get advice

A complaint that Aegon unfairly refused to allow a pension transfer valued under £30,000 without advice first has been quashed by The Pensions Ombudsman. In a ruling released this week, the complainant said they had attempted to consolidate multiple small pensions pots into an Aegon Flexible Pension Plan, which were all cleared except for their Credit […]

recession noise

Pension provider told to take down ‘threatening’ advert

Workplace provider Smart Pension has been told not to publish an advertisement again after a complaint to the marketing standards watchdog over its “threatening” tone. In November last year, Smart Pension sent a letter to business owners, stating that “failing to set up your workplace pension now could soon blow a serious hole in company […]

UK Equities: looking past short volatility

By Mark Martin, head of UK Equities, Neptune With markets facing numerous challenges this year, Neptune’s Mark Martin, manager of the UK Mid Cap Fund, and assistant manager Holly Cassell explain how they look past short-term volatility to focus on maintaining a strong long-term performance record. Read more here Important Information – for investment professionals only. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Invesco seals merger with OppenheimerFunds to break $1trn mark

Invesco has sealed a deal to acquire OppenheimerFunds as the firrm looks to break into the top 10 global investment managers. The deal will see OppenheimerFunds parent Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company sell the asset manager to Invesco, with MassMutual taking a 15.5 per cent stake in Invesco in return. Invesco will manage $1.2trn (£920bn) […]

Consolidator makes 51st buy with latest IFA acquisition

Advice firm consolidator Newell Palmer has acquired midlands IFA Sense Wealth Management in a deal adding another £35m to its funds under management. The purchase is the 51st acquisition made by Newell Palmer since it began trading in 1993. The £35m is split between around 100 active clients from Sense, who will all transfer over […]

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg

RBS and Nest executives appointed to government guidance body board

Three directors have been named to the board of the newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body. The Department for Work and Pensions has appointed former National Employment Savings Trust chief executive Tim Jones and Royal Bank of Scotland director for products Moray McDonald as non-executive directors. University of Bristol emeritus professor Elaine Kempson will also join the board. […]

Comments

There are 6 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Christopher Petrie 18th October 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Most IFAs don’t advise on pension transfers.

    I’m qualified to do so but avoid them like the plague.

    I doubt this article has much relevance to its readership.

  2. Julian Stevens 18th October 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Agree. Another good article Nic.

  3. Duncan Gafney 18th October 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Nic, whilst I fundamentally agree that in many cases contingent charging is a bad idea. It is also very clear why the FCA did not ban it relating to pension transfer advice.

    So are you advocating that some people should not be allowed good quality advice, simply because they cannot afford to pay a large direct fee, where they can pay that fee from something such as a pension fund?

    Would it not be better to be advocating a solution to the issue relating to DB pensions, to require all scheme providers to be able to deduct an agreed fee and have the “scheme” pay, like for example AA scheme pays charges?

    The structure is already there, all it requires is a little expansion in the definitions of what it can be required to pay for..

  4. Patrick Schan 18th October 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Back to the old rubbish Nic. Money Marketing might just as well republish your old articles and save themselves a bit on money.

  5. David Brookes 18th October 2018 at 2:18 pm

    The trouble with writers is that they are always requiring an advance and being paid for books that they are writing!

  6. Neil Liversidge 18th October 2018 at 5:17 pm

    We’re not in the DB transfer market at all but we don’t do contingent charging on general investment and/or pension business. If a client wants a report and recs they sign up to a basic advice fee. No CAD, no fee. Working on spec is a mug’s game.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com