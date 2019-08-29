Nic Cicutti: Contingent charging is no threat to viability of advice

Most Money Marketing readers will find this almost impossible to believe, but there was a time when I wasn’t as highly respected by the adviser community as I am today.

Astonishing as it may now seem, there were one or two advisers who took exception to a few of my comments. Indeed, there was a time when I was introduced at industry gatherings as “the journalist IFAs love to hate.”

It has to be said there were occasions when I may have deserved some of that animosity. For example – for reasons lost in the mists of time – I once described the Society of Financial Advisers, the former financial services arm of the Chartered Insurance Institute, as “a bunch of old farts.”

This is how I met Robert Reid, then chairman of Sofa and now the principal of Canscot Solutions. Barely had the ink dried on the paper which printed such appalling drivel than my phone rang. A gravelly Scots voice at the other end said, “This is the old fart speaking,” and invited me for a coffee. Fearing for my kneecaps, I agreed.

More than 20 years later, Rob and I still exchange emails, Tweets and occasional cordial telephone chats. I always make a point of looking out for his columns in Money Marketing – he is regularly ahead of his time in terms of the positions he takes on industry matters.

Split on fees

Which makes his recent remarks in Money Marketing about contingent charging for defined benefit pension transfers so odd. In his column – written after the FCA published its consultation paper on the issue – Rob enjoins his readers to respond to the consultation process.

Nothing wrong with that, except he couches it in the language of guarded support for contingent charging, “That response needs to be offering a review of these proposals, pointing out logistical flaws and trying to get us to a point where the advice gap shrinks instead of growing exponentially.”

Rob seems to be suggesting that under current contingent charging arrangements those who receive so-called free advice not to transfer out of their DB pensions are being subsidised by others who go ahead with advice to transfer.

“If we now have to levy the same fee for those who are recommended to stay put as those who transfer, then those remaining in DB will be cross-subsidising those who are transferring out,” he writes.

There is a strong sense in Rob’s column that the imposition of the regulator’s new rules making it almost impossible to apply contingent charging for DB transfers – when coupled with all other visible and invisible compliance costs – imperils the future viability of financial advice itself.

I don’t buy that argument. Only a minority of advisers are involved in DB transfer work. The majority won’t touch it with a barge-pole. Those that are involved do it for a reason – they think they can make money out of it.

For those involved in the DB transfer game, contingent charging is the preferred means of providing that advice and – according to the FCA – up to 69 per cent of advice to transfer out of a DB pension is inappropriate.

Poor advice

We can argue about the precise percentage, but it seems fairly uncontroversial, even to me, to suggest a majority of advised DB transfers turn out to be poor advice. The total harm of this unsuitable transfer advice is up to £2bn a year.

What Rob seems to be doing is ignoring this huge cost for consumers in favour of telling us there may be a minority of punters who could end up paying lots more to be advised that it is not sensible for them to transfer out of their DB pensions.

But that’s actually not what the FCA is saying at all. The consultation paper, CP 19/25, says it is proposing “a short form of advice that can result in a recommendation not to transfer that falls outside the proposed ban on contingent charging as we expect costs to be much lower. This should help maintain initial access to advice.”

In other words, the FCA is formalising the triage process and saying while in the past it may have been possible not to charge fees where it was blatantly obvious someone will not benefit from a DB transfer, they may now have to pay for that simple advice.

Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with that. People should pay for the financial advice they receive, even if the advice itself tells them they are better off not following a course of action which initially looked appealing to them.

Staged approach

It may be the case the advice process towards a DB transfer takes several stages. The first of which could be the initial triage process, which eliminates the most unlikely candidates for a transfer, followed by a more in-depth assessment, culminating in the transfer itself.

Will such a process lead to a contraction in the advice market for DB transfers? The FCA acknowledges this could be the case. It may be right: this will no longer be a seamless process.

But I would rather have a process which makes people jump through hoops, paying a nominal fee for the privilege, than one which seems easy and painless – and costs them vast amounts in lost pensions 10 or 20 years down the line.

Nic Cicutti can be contacted at nic@inspiredmoney.co.uk