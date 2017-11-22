Senior UK Equity Fund Managers Martin Cholwill, Richard Marwood and Henry Lowson answer the question ‘Where next?’ for UK equities as the reality of Brexit draws closer. Speaking with Investment Week Editor Lawrence Gosling, the managers share where they believe future opportunities within UK equity markets will arise, outlining the characteristics they look for in companies, with a focus on fundamentals.

