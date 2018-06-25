Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Newell Palmer adds £35m with Macclesfield IFA

By

Newell Palmer has bought Macclesfield IFA The Acumen Investment Partnership, its 50th acquisition since being set up 25 years ago.

The deal adds £35m in funds under management. Acumen’s 119 clients will be serviced by advisers at Newell Palmer’s Wolverhampton office.

Acumen senior partner Nick Cosby is retiring from the business.

Newell Palmer finance director Kevin Homfray says: “Nick’s firm aligns perfectly with the way we do things here at Newell Palmer and our Wolverhampton advisory team look forward to meeting and advising their new clients.”

Investment uncovered: How IFA Newell Palmer invests

Earlier this year, Newell Palmer bought Worcester-based Moneyfax FPS – a deal that added £20m of funds under management and 80 active clients to the advice firm.

In April, it bought Coventry-based HIA International (Financial Services).

Speaking to Money Marketing in April, Newell Palmer group managing director Philip Stepp gave an insight to the firm’s acquisition approach.

He said: “When integrating businesses, we don’t want to retain the employees; we want the opportunity to deal with the client. That is what keeps integration simple.”

Stepp added: “We don’t want to take on staff and advisers as it takes too long to integrate. The IFA who is retiring works with us to persuade the clients to stay on board. We focus on how we can ensure the service improves on what they are currently getting. Unless we determine we can offer a better service, we’ll walk away.”

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

TPR suspends trustee after police launch fraud investigation

The Pensions Regulator has suspended a scheme trustee after detectives from an elite crime unit launched a fraud investigation over allegations about his role in a scam. Gordon Craig is the subject of an investigation by Titan, the North West regional organised crime unit, in connection with his role as a trustee of Optimum Retirement […]

Leading the pack, ingenuity,standing out from the crowd concept.
1

Building the perfect financial adviser

Can you go from zero to planning hero? New recruits are not entering the advice industry at the rate required to meet the growing need for service, despite strong salaries and job satisfaction. A joint report from recruitment consultants BWD and Money Marketing earlier this year showed average adviser earnings soared to £93,100 in 2017, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Schroders-Building-2013-700.jpg

Former Tilney chief to run Schroders wealth management arm

Schroders has hired former Tilney chief executive Peter Hall as global head of wealth management, subject to regulatory approval. Hall will replace Andrew Ross who is stepping down to move to take on the role of Schroders wealth management vice chairman. Hall’s position will be effective from 2 January 2019 and he reports to group […]
1

Standard Life shareholders approve Phoenix deal

Standard Life Aberdeen shareholders have approved the sale of the company’s UK and European insurance arm to Phoenix at it general meeting today. Shareholders also approved a plan to return £1bn to shareholders through a “B share scheme” and £750m through a share buyback programme. Standard Life announced in February it was selling its insurance arm […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com