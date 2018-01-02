Money Marketing

New Year’s Honours list hails investment and pensions leaders

By

UK-Parliament-Big-Ben-London-Britain-700x450.jpgLeading figures in the investment and pensions space across government, regulators and industry have featured in this year’s New Year’s Honours list.

Chief executive of the Green Investment Bank Shaun Kingsbury and adviser to the chair of the Green Investment Bank Irene Adams were both awarded an Order of the British Empire for their services to the UK green economy.

Lloyds of London chairman John Nelson was order hailed with an OBE. Other business heads to attain accolades included consultancy McKinsey’s managing partner Vivian Hunt, who was made a Dame.

Robert Swannell, the chairman of UK Government Investments, the body that advises the Government on corporate finance and governance, also made the roster of OBEs.

Alan Giles, a non-executive director at the Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust and regulator the Competition and Markets Authority received an OBE, as did Northern Ireland’s pensions division head in its department of finance Grace Nesbitt.

The head of the Department for Work and Pensions’ digital group Raymond Long was presented with an Order of the Bath. He has overseen projects including changes related to Scottish income tax.

HM Revenue and Customs’ senior delivery manager Nora Houston was recognised for her services to taxpayers, while Donna Leong from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was also recognised for her work in competition and consumer policy.

