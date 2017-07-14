New TSC chief calls for wider remit

The new chair of the Treasury select committee Nicky Morgan wants the body to extend its scope beyond banks and Brexit.

In an interview with the BBC, former education secretary Morgan said she wants to look “at the wider Treasury remit”.

She said: “We want to look at the management of the economy, public spending decisions.

“We’ve got a Budget coming up, with issues like household debt, tax policy, investment in infrastructure.

“These are all the things that actually our constituents put us in the House of Commons for, the things that make a difference to household budgets and to their economic security.”

She added: “When Andrew Tyrie, who was a fantastic chairman, took up the role, obviously very fresh in everyone’s minds was the financial crash, the bailing out of the banks and then the rebuilding of confidence in our institutions.

“But I am very keen that the committee should reflect that the Treasury has a very broad remit.

“There are concerns about levels of household debt. Interest rates have been low for a very long time. If there were to be a change in that, how would households cope? What spending decisions would they make – or not be able to make?”

Morgan represents the first female Treasury committee chair, and was appointed to the role earlier this week.

She replaces Andrew Tyrie, who stepped down as an MP at the election