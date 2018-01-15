New shadow pensions minister to tackle pots ‘robbed by greedy bosses’

Jack Dromey MP. Source: Twitter

Labour has appointed a new shadow pensions minister to replace Alex Cunningham, who resigned earlier this month.

MP for Birmingham Erdington Jack Dromey will take on the role and promised on Twitter to “champion the 1000s of workers robbed of their pensions by greedy bosses”.

Dromey has held a number of shadow ministerial roles since 2010, including shadow housing minister and shadow home affairs minister for three years each and shadow minister for business, energy and industrial strategy from October 2016.

An honour 2 be @UKLabour Shadow Pensions Minister. Will champion the 1,000s of workers robbed of their pensions by greedy bosses @UKLabour — Jack Dromey MP (@JackDromeyMP) January 13, 2018

Cunningham’s office confirmed he had stepped down as shadow pensions minister on 5 January. He held the role from October 2016.

Cunningham’s office did not provide specific details about why or when he decided to step down, but provided a statement referencing Britain’s vote to leave the EU in June 2016 and the effect this will have on people in Cunningham’s seat.