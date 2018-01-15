Money Marketing
New shadow pensions minister to tackle pots ‘robbed by greedy bosses’

Jack Dromey MP.

Labour has appointed a new shadow pensions minister to replace Alex Cunningham, who resigned earlier this month.

MP for Birmingham Erdington Jack Dromey will take on the role and promised on Twitter to “champion the 1000s of workers robbed of their pensions by greedy bosses”.

Dromey has held a number of shadow ministerial roles since 2010, including shadow housing minister and shadow home affairs minister for three years each and shadow minister for business, energy and industrial strategy from October 2016.

Cunningham’s office confirmed he had stepped down as shadow pensions minister on 5 January. He held the role from October 2016.

Shadow pensions minister outlines his priorities

Cunningham’s office did not provide specific details about why or when he decided to step down, but provided a statement referencing Britain’s vote to leave the EU in June 2016 and the effect this will have on people in Cunningham’s seat.

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Andy Robertson-Fox 15th January 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Well, let’s hope that Dromey tackles first that greedy boss that has robbed 1000s of retired workers over the past seventy years. He should not have much difficulty in tracking them down – they are called “the government” and the victims of this crime, the denial of index linking to the state retirement pension, are the frozen pensioners.

  2. George Morley 15th January 2018 at 4:31 pm

    I have to agree with Andy Robertson-Fox because In am a frozen pensioner. Why am I along with many others denied the correct pension uprating,as we have done no wrong, we are not criminals and have not tried to cheat the system but have retired abroad, each for his own reason but mostly to join family already abroad but that is irrelevant.
    The governments over the years have tinkered and ended up with this totally unjustified anomaly as they call it which is simply fraud dressed up in a parliamentary Act to make it look presentable and acceptable in a democracy which it fails to do and must be abandoned because there is no valid reason to retain it.
    To retain it is to condone discrimination, deny equality and freedom of movement without penalty of loss of income earned by having qualified contributions to the N.I.Fund in the same way as the majority 96% do.
    The requirement for any agreement is a lie and given as a reason to justify the theft.
    The only reason that it has been upheld previously is because it has been made legal by an Act which says little for the morality and probity of any politician upholding this as fair and democratic which it clearly is not.

Leave a comment