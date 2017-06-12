Money Marketing

The new (and old) line-up setting pensions and tax policy

Senior pensions and Treasury roles have changed hands in Theresa May’s Cabinet following a reshuffle in the wake of last week’s election.

The Cabinet has largely stayed in tact, with Chancellor Philip Hammond and Brexit secretary David Davis among those to hang on to their jobs.

But work and pensions secretary Damian Green has been promoted to the role of first secretary of state, May’s second in command and effectively deputy Prime Minister.

Replacing Green is David Gauke, who was previously chief secretary to the Treasury. Both men were tipped to be in the running to replace Hammond as Chancellor had the Conservatives delivered a stronger majority as was initially expected.

Liz Truss has been demoted to chief secretary to the Treasury from her previous role as Justice Secretary.

Michael Gove, a contender in last year’s Conservative leadership contest, has returned to frontline politics as environment secretary.

Andrea Leadsom, another leadership candidate and who previously sat on the Treasury select committee, has been named leader of the Commons.

