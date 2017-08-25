New home building at highest level for 9 years

The number of new homes in the process of being built is at the highest level for nine years, figures from the Department for Communities and Local Government have shown.

The latest housebuilding data shows that 164,960 new homes were started in the year to June 2017, up 13 per cent on the previous year.

The figure represents an increase of more than three quarters since the low of 2009.

More than 153,000 new homes have been completed during the same period, showing an increase of 11 per cent compared with the year before, the DCLG found.

Housing and Planning Minister Alok Sharma says: “Building more homes is an absolute priority for this Government. [The] figures are proof that we are getting Britain building again, with new housing starts reaching record levels since 2009.

“It’s vital we maintain this momentum to deliver more quality homes in the places that people want to live. Our Housing White Paper set out an ambitious package of long-term reforms to do just that.”

A dwelling is counted as started on the date work begins on the laying of the foundation. A dwelling is regarded as complete when it becomes ready for occupation.