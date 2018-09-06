New adviser roadshows focus on delivering income in retirement

Canada Life is launching a new series of regional adviser roadshows headlined by leading industry commentator Tony Wickenden. Held in prestigious venues around the UK in September and October, the roadshows focus on ways to deliver high levels of tax free income in retirement using a range of product wrappers and utilising all available tax allowances.

Among other presentations, Tony Wickenden of Technical Connection will review the taxation of collectives and UK and offshore investment bonds, while contributions from Canada Life Investment’s Andrew Morris will focus on the state of play in the current markets.

Aston Goodey, Distribution Director at Canada Life, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Tony Wickenden, who has years of experience and insight in the financial advice industry. These roadshows bring together industry experts and advisers to look at how holding wrapped and unwrapped investments can maximise the benefits for your clients.

“In uncertain times, how do you invest for a regular income through retirement whilst ensuring your client doesn’t pay unnecessary tax? The adoption of centralised investment solutions hosted through platforms has seen a substantial rise in assets being held in general investment accounts. In many cases this has now become the default option. Has this been at the expense of some fantastic, tax-efficient opportunities? Taking an inclusive approach to all the investment options and utilising the exceptional tax efficiency of bonds, ISAs and pensions, can make a massive difference to clients seeking both income and growth in their portfolio.”

The roadshows are being held at

Edinburgh, 18 September

Manchester, 26 September

Stratford-upon-Avon, 3 October

Belfast, 4 October

London, 16 October

Guildford, 17 October

Bristol, 18 October

Register for the roadshows on the Canada Life Events page.