Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Network Personal Touch acquired for £4.8m

By

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpgAdviser network Personal Touch has been bought by estate agency business LSL Property Services in a deal worth £4.8m.

Through the deal, LSL acquires Personal Touch Financial Services and subsidiary Personal Touch Administration Services from Personal Touch Holdings.

LSL must also pay an acquired intercompany debt of £600,000. It will pay £2.8m on completion of the deal followed by a further £2m, which has been deferred for 12 months.

Personal Touch Financial Services has 200 appointed representatives and 474 advisers.

LSL group chief executive Ian Crabb says: “This acquisition supports LSL’s stated strategy of enhancing its position as a leading mortgage distributor and growing long-term profitability in the provision of residential property services in the UK by identifying value enhancing opportunities.”

Personal Touch Financial Services and Personal Touch Administration Services, reported aggregate losses before tax of £100,000 for the 12 months ended 31 December 2016, at which time they had aggregate gross assets of £20.3m.

Recommended

Business-General-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Network Beaufort Group adds £150m with new AR

Advice network Beaufort Group has added Statehouse Group as an appointed representative, now called Beaufort Financial (Swindon). The new firm, to be led by Statehouse Group principal Nick Cowan, will operate from Hook, Wiltshire, with an existing team of 10. The Statehouse Group had more than £150m assets under advice and 3,000 clients. Cowan says: […]

Tenet hires MD for mortgage and protection network

Tenet has hired Simon Broadley as adviser propositions director as well as to lead its mortgage and protection network, Tenet Lime. In his adviser-focused role, Broadley will be responsible for working on what Tenet offers to its members. Broadley joined Tenet on 4 January from Yorkshire Building Society Group where his most recent role was […]

Social-Networking-Technology-Organisation-Chart-700x450.jpg
4

FCA warns networks must take responsibility for member firms

The FCA has warned networks must take responsibility for the advice their appointed representatives give. The regulator has outlined a number of risks today that it says principals must make sure are considered among the member firms they oversee. The FCA warns that the investment choices and advice given by an AR can be “inappropriately […]

Tech-Technology-Computer-Binary-700.jpg

Just renews platform deal with GBST

Retirement provider Just has re-signed platform technology provider GBST to run its flexible pension plan. Australian company GBST is currently also handing the migration of Cofunds assets onto the new combined Aegon platform and Alliance Trust Savings’ replatforming alongside existing clients AJ Bell and Novia. Just Retirement first partnered with GBST in 2015 before merging […]

Pounds Sterling UK currency money 480

The UK equity income landscape has changed

Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO, Neptune Since the Investment Association lowered the yield hurdle for funds in the IA UK Equity Income sector in March 2017, the number of funds yielding 110% of the market has almost halved. With inflation rising and many income funds exposing investors to stock-specific risks, are your income funds […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

SimplyBiz launches referral service for advisers

SimplyBiz Group has launched a referral service that allows advisers to access a range of third party solutions in estate planning, care fee planning and commercial insurance. The service, called SimplyRefer, has been designed by SimplyBiz Group in partnership with Creative Wealth Management, Pensionhelp, The Children’s ISA, Precise Mortgages, Genius and Just. This follows the launch […]

John Lawson: Beware the search engine scammers

It is good people are researching their retirement options but search engines expose them to risks Search engines have a lot to answer for. We no longer need to think for ourselves, with the solution to everything at our fingertips. One of the major problems with the internet is that people can become an “expert” […]

Comments

    Leave a comment