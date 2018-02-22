Beaufort Group lines up three firms to join network

Beaufort Group is planning to add three more firms to its network with one deal expected to finalise next week.

Chief executive Andrew Bennett says the other two small to medium-sized firms are expected to join “imminently”.

In January, Beaufort Group added Statehouse Group as an appointed representative. The firm is now called Beaufort Financial (Swindon).

Beaufort, which was founded in 2012, currently has 10 partner firms.

The three planned partnerships, the value of which remains undisclosed, will build on Beaufort’s £832m in assets under management within its DFM, Beaufort Investment Management.