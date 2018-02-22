Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Beaufort Group lines up three firms to join network

By

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x430.jpgBeaufort Group is planning to add three more firms to its network with one deal expected to finalise next week.

Chief executive Andrew Bennett says the other two small to medium-sized firms are expected to join “imminently”.

In January, Beaufort Group added Statehouse Group as an appointed representative. The firm is now called Beaufort Financial (Swindon).

Network Beaufort Group adds £150m with new AR

Beaufort, which was founded in 2012, currently has 10 partner firms.

The three planned partnerships, the value of which remains undisclosed, will build on Beaufort’s £832m in assets under management within its DFM, Beaufort Investment Management.

Recommended

Smith & Williamson quashes talk of acquisition

Smith & Williamson has denied it is still an acquisition target, saying its current focus is on organic growth. In September last year, merger talks between Rathbones and Smith & Williamson broke down. The firm then said in December that any plans it had to list on the London Stock Exchange would not come to […]

Jack-McVitie-in-2013-700.jpg

National firm LEBC on acquisition trail in 2018

National advice firm LEBC is looking to grow its business through multiple acquisitions in 2018. The business released its annual report today after reporting its 2017 full-year results at the end of last month. LEBC chief executive Jack McVitie says the business is seeing “extremely encouraging” early signs for its performance in 2018 and beyond. […]

AFH completes Independent Financial Services acquisition

Consolidator AFH has settled the £4.1m deal to purchase national IFA Independent Financial Services, nearly two years after announcing the acquisition. AFH paid an initial cash sum of £450,000 for the advisory business in May 2015. An earn-out consideration comprising a cash payment of £264,773 and 106,763 ordinary shares of 10 pence has been settled […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

Aviva scores another bulk annuity deal in new growth strategy

Aviva has secured the latest deal in its bit to write more bulk annuity business. A decade after two financial support directions were imposed, the Sea Containers 1983 Pension Scheme has been insured by Aviva in a bulk annuity deal. Aviva’s £187m buy-out will allow trustees to secure benefits in access of Pension Protection Fund […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

A warning for advisers using strategic asset allocation models

Significant gilt weightings continue to be recommended, despite concerning signals on their risk Government bonds play a pivotal role in a balanced portfolio; there are very few assets that provide the diversification benefits gilts can bring. So often over the last 30 years, when equity markets have zigged, bond markets have zagged, thereby smoothing return […]

Comments

    Leave a comment