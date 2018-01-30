Network Beaufort Group adds £150m with new AR

Advice network Beaufort Group has added Statehouse Group as an appointed representative, now called Beaufort Financial (Swindon).

The new firm, to be led by Statehouse Group principal Nick Cowan, will operate from Hook, Wiltshire, with an existing team of 10.

The Statehouse Group had more than £150m assets under advice and 3,000 clients.

Cowan says: “We have been working closely with Beaufort Group for some time and have made use of its outsourced admin, compliance, marketing and other services.”

“With Beaufort, we’ll have all the support we need to concentrate on what we do.”

Beaufort executive chairman Simon Goldthorpe says Statehouse is a growing firm in the right position for a partnership.