Network expands national coverage through Welsh IFA

IFA network Beaufort Financial has added £65m assets under management through North Wales and Cheshire-based firm Alchemy Advisory Services.

Alchemy, which has around 500 clients, will be rebranded Beaufort Financial (St Asaph and Chester).

The firm’s three advisers – Gaynor and Stephen Lyth and Geoff Goodwin – will stay with the business.

Stephen Lyth says Alchemy spoke to a number of consolidators but did not believe such a move would be in the best interest of the firm’s clients.

He says: “Cash flow modelling, robust compliance and skilled paraplanning will now be looked after centrally, leaving us to concentrate on what we do best; delivering a high standard of personal service to our clients.”

Beaufort Group executive chairman Simon Goldthorpe says the network plans to add a further four or five firms this year.

In January, Beaufort added Statehouse Group as an appointed representative, which is now called Beaufort Financial (Swindon).