Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Network expands national coverage through Welsh IFA

By

Standing out from the crowd, single figure raising armIFA network Beaufort Financial has added £65m assets under management through North Wales and Cheshire-based firm Alchemy Advisory Services.

Alchemy, which has around 500 clients, will be rebranded Beaufort Financial (St Asaph and Chester).

The firm’s three advisers – Gaynor and Stephen Lyth and Geoff Goodwin – will stay with the business.

Stephen Lyth says Alchemy spoke to a number of consolidators but did not believe such a move would be in the best interest of the firm’s clients.

He says: “Cash flow modelling, robust compliance and skilled paraplanning will now be looked after centrally, leaving us to concentrate on what we do best; delivering a high standard of personal service to our clients.”

Beaufort Group executive chairman Simon Goldthorpe says the network plans to add a further four or five firms this year.

In January, Beaufort added Statehouse Group as an appointed representative, which is now called Beaufort Financial (Swindon).

Recommended

consolidator

Former Openwork director to head network’s fifth largest firm

Former Openwork director Philip Martin has joined the network’s fifth largest advice firm as a co-owner and manager. Martin is leading Unique Financial Planning along with practice partner and chief executive Stewart Williams, who set up the firm in 1991. Martin’s departure from Openwork, where he was proposition and marketing director, was confirmed in November […]
1

DB transfer review paints networks in positive light

At least three networks have received 100 per cent suitability ratings from the FCA for the defined benefit pension transfers they have carried out, Money Marketing understands. As reports of poor practice focus on small regional advice firms, the figures suggest many larger networks have developed robust systems for conducting DB transfers. Money Marketing understands […]

Battle to save collapsed DFM’s assets continues

Administrators are continuing their battle to return money to clients of a collapsed discretionary fund manager as they raise the prospect of going to court for bond interest payments. London-based DFM Strand Capital had around £86m in funds under management when it was declared in special administration by the FCA last May. In a progress […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Businesswoman

Sipp market tipped to see £2bn growth each year

The Self-Invested Personal Pension market has grown 55 per cent since 2016 and is now worth £2.4bn, according to a report published today. A study by analytics firm GlobalData cites figures from the Association of British Insurers to explore how the market has grown. It finds customers are using Sipps to consolidate their pensions, with […]

Technology-Business-Computer-700x450.jpg

Top tips for ensuring your firm’s website is compliant

Some websites are difficult to navigate or overly complex, while some have become outdated, as technology and design best practice moves on. On our compliance helpdesk we see a wealth of financial planning websites. Some good, some bad. We can’t help you with the aesthetic design, or interface of your website, but we can help […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com