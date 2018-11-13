Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Nest trials sidecar savings concept

By

The National Employment Savings Trust has launched a trial with retailer Timpsons to test how its sidecar savings model works.

In a sidecar structure, contributions over and above the auto enrolment minimum are designed to create an optimal level of liquid savings while also maximising long-term savings.

The trial will explore whether the sidecar savings model can improve workers’ financial resilience today and in retirement by creating an optimal level of savings.

The retailer will be the first employer to roll the trial out within their organisation of over 5,600 workers.

Workers participating in the trial will be monitored for two years to assess sign-up rates, how much they save, and the impact on their financial wellbeing.

The JPMorgan Chase Foundation and the Money Advice Service will be providing support for the trial.

MAS will also be working with Nest Insight (the research arm of Nest) directly on the research, along with professor Brigitte Madrian and the Harvard Kennedy School.

The sidecar account will be provided by Salary Finance, working alongside a Nest pension pot.

According to research by the MAS, many UK workers are currently in a vulnerable position. Only 44 per cent of the UK working population have £500 or more in liquid savings to hand for emergencies, and 26 per cent have nothing.

MAS strategic lead on budgeting and saving Michael Royce says millions of adults who are financially squeezed or financially struggling lack a savings buffer to help them cope if they were to face an unexpected bill.

Royce adds he hopes the trial builds on emerging evidence that workplace savings initiatives can help people save more for the short-to-medium term and when they retire.

Recommended

Government cautious on self-employed in AE review

The Government plans to conduct a number of “targeted interventions” next year to determine the best method to increase pension saving among the self-employed. Its review into auto-enrolment published yesterday says there is ‘no single or simple and straightforward mechanism’ to bring the self-employed into auto-enrolment. The Government notes there are nearly five million self-employed […]

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg

RBS and Nest executives appointed to government guidance body board

Three directors have been named to the board of the newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body. The Department for Work and Pensions has appointed former National Employment Savings Trust chief executive Tim Jones and Royal Bank of Scotland director for products Moray McDonald as non-executive directors. University of Bristol emeritus professor Elaine Kempson will also join the board. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Investment committees seek outside expertise

Increasing regulatory requirements and the quest for greater efficiency are leading more advice firms to bring in outside expertise A combination of regulation, legislation and improvements in technology are encouraging advisers to develop more rigorous and consistent processes. Recent research we undertook found over two-thirds of advice firms now operate a centralised investment proposition, showing […]
2

Tom Kean: CDCs look clever- that’s the problem

I have always been very pleased to count myself as one of the contributing IFAs here at Money Marketing. I find the whole process of writing this column thoroughly enjoyable and more than a little cathartic. However, I also feel quite a weight of responsibility, which sometimes makes writing certain pieces a little difficult. Just like […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Matt Dorrington 13th November 2018 at 6:25 pm

    So its a wider savings? why call it sidecar?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com