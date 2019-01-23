NEST given £329m cover from DWP for master trust authorisation

The government backed National Employment Savings Trust has been granted an additional £329m in funding to help it pass the new master trust authorisation regime.

Master trusts such as Nest provide a trustee-governed occupational pension scheme to multiple employers.

The Department for Work and Pensions passed the Pension Schemes Act 2017 following concerns about master trusts’ regulation. With the new legislation came a new authorisation regime.

The authorisation and supervision regime is intended to ensure master trusts being used for automatic enrolment are safe for the nearly 10 million people now saving in these schemes.

One of the five criteria under the regime for an authorised master trust is a scheme must be financially sustainable and hold sufficient financial reserves to cover any wind up without putting these additional costs onto the scheme members.

The new contingent guarantee in respect of Nest’s master trust authorisation application to cover those costs and have sufficient reserves was made by pensions minister Guy Opperman yesterday.

This is on top of the £622.7m of taxpayer money which has already been advanced to Nest to pay for the scheme’s set up.

The Pensions Regulator supervises both master trusts and the new regime that is expected to consolidate the sector, with smaller schemes looking to wind up.

At the beginning of January TPR confirmed there are currently 90 master trusts in the market; it has received six applications for authorisation; 29 schemes have decided not to apply for authorisation and six schemes have wound up.

This leaves 49 schemes to either apply for authorisation or trigger their exit from the market by 31 March 2019.

Hargreaves Lansdown head of policy Tom McPhail says: “The good news for pension savers is the new regulatory regime is clearly no walk-over, with some schemes choosing to close down rather than attempting to comply. The scale of the potential liability for Nest is pretty eye-watering though, even in light of the fact they are the largest master trust in the UK.

“This news reinforces the expectation we’re going to see significant consolidation in this sector. It is also going to raise questions from some competitors regarding the scale of the subsidy provided to Nest and how this sits with state aid regulations.”