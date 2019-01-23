Money Marketing
View more on these topics

NEST given £329m cover from DWP for master trust authorisation

By

The government backed National Employment Savings Trust has been granted an additional £329m in funding to help it pass the new master trust authorisation regime.

Master trusts such as Nest provide a trustee-governed occupational pension scheme to multiple employers.

The Department for Work and Pensions passed the Pension Schemes Act 2017 following concerns about master trusts’ regulation. With the new legislation came a new authorisation regime.

The authorisation and supervision regime is intended to ensure master trusts being used for automatic enrolment are safe for the nearly 10 million people now saving in these schemes.

One of the five criteria under the regime for an authorised master trust is a scheme must be financially sustainable and hold sufficient financial reserves to cover any wind up without putting these additional costs onto the scheme members.

The new contingent guarantee in respect of Nest’s master trust authorisation application to cover those costs and have sufficient reserves was made by pensions minister Guy Opperman yesterday.

This is on top of the £622.7m of taxpayer money which has already been advanced to Nest to pay for the scheme’s set up.

The Pensions Regulator supervises both master trusts and the new regime that is expected to consolidate the sector, with smaller schemes looking to wind up.

At the beginning of January TPR confirmed there are currently 90 master trusts in the market; it has received six applications for authorisation; 29 schemes have decided not to apply for authorisation and six schemes have wound up.

This leaves 49 schemes to either apply for authorisation or trigger their exit from the market by 31 March 2019.

Hargreaves Lansdown head of policy Tom McPhail says: “The good news for pension savers is the new regulatory regime is clearly no walk-over, with some schemes choosing to close down rather than attempting to comply. The scale of the potential liability for Nest is pretty eye-watering though, even in light of the fact they are the largest master trust in the UK.

“This news reinforces the expectation we’re going to see significant consolidation in this sector. It is also going to raise questions from some competitors regarding the scale of the subsidy provided to Nest and how this sits with state aid regulations.”

Recommended
1

Opperman backs initiative to reduce DC transfer times

Pensions minister Guy Opperman will say pension schemes should sign up to a framework to reduce transfer times between defined contribution plans. In a keynote speech at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association conference, Opperman plans to endorse the Transfers and Re-Registrations Industry Group framework. The industry group published a good practice framework aimed at […]
2

What is the average salary for a UK financial adviser?

Research shows average total earnings for employed financial advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed financial advisers, the figure was up nearly 4 per cent year on year to £89,100.  Around 500 advisers and 150 paraplanners took part in research led by recruitment consultants BWD alongside Money Marketing, taking the […]

SJP hires responsible investing head in ESG drive

St James’s Place has named Emma Hunt as head of responsible investing in a bid to expand its responsible investment offering. In a statement the company says the hire is part of a strategy to engage more of its partners and clients in its responsible investment work and enhance SJP’s stewardship capabilities. The wealth manager […]

Auto-enrolment image 2

Government changes to auto enrolment

Jamie Clark – Business Development Manager Proposals to change the way auto enrolment works have been published by the Department for Work and Pensions. A review group looked at auto enrolment to examine whether it’s working properly and whether it could be adjusted to get more low earners saving more into pensions. We look at […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Advice in the regions: Why serving the silver generation works in the North East

Advisers explain how out-of-town offices are preferable to city centres and why the retirement market is key It is easy for outsiders to make assumptions about the North East based on the so-called North/South divide. While acknowledging the real challenges in this part of the UK, local advisers are keen to highlight the positives that […]

Are top-fund lists worth looking at?

Advisers are questioning the value that best-buy fund lists have after Hargreaves Lansdown’s opinion-splitting decision to reform its flagship Wealth 150. According to a recent report from consultancy Platforum, 61 per cent of advisers use the services of fund research agencies, while an increasing number of providers and fund supermarkets are launching lists of the […]

Comments

There are 5 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 23rd January 2019 at 11:45 am

    So that’s £0.95Bn from the public purse, most of which could have been saved by a vastly less complicated framework and by allowing employers simply to choose their own scheme, charging structure and methodology for the payment of fees to third party advisers.

    Were it not for a succession of tax payer bail-outs, NEST would either have to impose levies on employers or go the way of Carillion.

  2. Harry Katz 23rd January 2019 at 11:48 am

    Hey! What about the other advisers who manage pensions – can they receive some dosh too?

    Nest is run by TATA, the only one who managed to tender. Why were they accepted if they were unable to run it without getting these large kick backs from the taxpayer? TATA is big enough to fund it themselves. If they didn’t think they could run it profitably they shouldn’t have tendered.

  3. D H 23rd January 2019 at 11:50 am

    Sounds like a “throw enough money at it and it should work” mentality !

    I do wonder if the table were turned, and this absurd expenditure came out their own pockets, if a different thought process would transpire ?

    • Julian Stevens 23rd January 2019 at 1:17 pm

      Throwing (levying) ever more money at their failure to regulate competently and compliantly patently hasn’t worked for the FCA.

      NEST, being a government initiative, ill conceived though it is, just cannot be allowed to fail, so the Treasury will throw unlimited sums of (OP) money at it to prevent it doing so.

  4. Andy Robertson-Fox 23rd January 2019 at 11:56 am

    Oh wow! And still no index linking for 540,000 existing frozen pensioners – around GBP580 million required but almost a billion for NEST…..

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com