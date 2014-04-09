Neptune video: UK economy: a sustainable recovery?

After years of a slowly brewing economic recovery, the UK has seen a strong rise in growth in recent months. Mark Martin, manager of the Neptune UK Mid Cap Fund, discusses the strength of this recovery and whether it is sustainable.

For more Neptune market views please click here.

Important information: This is not for retail clients. It is intended for investment professionals and is not for forward transmission.

Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason, the comparison index should be used for reference only.

This fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested.

This fund may invest more than 35 per cent in government and public securities in a number of jurisdictions. The information provided is a general summary and is for information purposes only. This should not be taken as a recommendation or advice to purchase or sell any investment. It does not form part of any contract for the sale or purchase of any investment. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products.

Any views expressed within this communication are those of Neptune as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any changes in our views. The information and statistical data contained in this email has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness.