Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Neptune video: UK economy: a sustainable recovery?

After years of a slowly brewing economic recovery, the UK has seen a strong rise in growth in recent months. Mark Martin, manager of the Neptune UK Mid Cap Fund, discusses the strength of this recovery and whether it is sustainable.

In the video, Martin addresses the following:

• Structural features supporting the UK economy
• UK mid-caps and the potential for M&A activity
• Valuations and opportunities in house builders

By

For more Neptune market views please click here.

Important information: This is not for retail clients. It is intended for investment professionals and is not for forward transmission.

Neptune funds are not tied to replicating a benchmark and holdings can therefore vary from those in the index quoted. For this reason, the comparison index should be used for reference only.

This fund may have a high volatility rating and past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested.

This fund may invest more than 35 per cent in government and public securities in a number of jurisdictions. The information provided is a general summary and is for information purposes only. This should not be taken as a recommendation or advice to purchase or sell any investment. It does not form part of any contract for the sale or purchase of any investment. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products.

Any views expressed within this communication are those of Neptune as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any changes in our views. The information and statistical data contained in this email has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness.

Links

Transcript: UK economy: a sustainable recovery?

Recommended

The Technical Quiz: 10 April

To help you to keep up with the fundamentals of tax, retirement and financial planning, try answering these questions. Question one What is the current minimum age for a cash Isa? A 7 B 12 C 16 D 18 Question two Graham is a higher rate taxpayer. How much income tax would he save each […]

Cooperative-Co-operative-Bank-Branch-700x450.jpg

Co-op Bank yet to claw back bosses’ bonuses

The Co-op Bank has not yet clawed back millions of pounds paid out as bonuses to senior executives Neville Richardson and Barry Tootell, who were in charge of the company as it revealed a £1.5bn hole in its accounts. The bank will this week publish its annual report and is expected to admit to losses […]

Barclays-Building-700x450.jpg

Barclays avoids court with settlement over swaps misselling

Former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond will not have to appear in court to discuss claims the bank mis-sold an interest rate swap to a UK care home, after the two parties agreed a settlement. The FT reports that Graiseley Properties, the owner of Guardian Care Homes, has dropped the claim against Barclays in return […]

Abe and Modi

Investment ideas to power returns

We believe the most exciting stockmarket opportunities today are in those places where a new generation of leaders are successfully transforming economies and companies in favour of investors. In a new investment guide and website, which is suitable for use with your clients, we set out our views on these reformers. Click here to find […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

File image of father teaching son business
3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment