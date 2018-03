About us

Neptune is an independent and privately owned investment management company, founded in 2002 by Robin Geffen. We offer a wide selection of actively managed equity and multi-asset funds to suit the needs of most investors. Our belief is that the world of equities should be viewed at a global industry level, rather than taking the traditional regional approach. We conduct our primary research in house, which enables us to have a very high level of conviction in the companies we invest in.