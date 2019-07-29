Money Marketing
Neptune and Liontrust in takeover talks

By
Neptune’s Robin Geffen

Neptune is in talks with Liontrust over a possible takeover deal.

After reports emerged yesterday that prominent manager Robin Geffen was on the verge of selling his Neptune boutique to Liontrust, the companies have confirmed this morning that they are indeed in acquisition talks.

The companies note that there “can be no certainty” a deal will eventually be reached, or over what time-frame it might occur.

The companies said that, when it comes to terms and completing an acquisition once signed, there can also be no certainty yet over the deal.

Merian Global Investors – the fund house span out of Old Mutual Wealth by Richard Buxton – pulled out of discussions to buy Neptune, according to the Sunday Times, leaving space for Liontrust to discuss offers.

Geffen and Neptune have faced pressure in recent months over personnel issues at the firm, ranging from the departure of well known managers like equity star Rob Burnett, but also for promoting Geffen’s son to assistant manager on one of Neptune’s funds.

The Sunday Times reports that Geffen would continue to run some funds from his Oxfordshire home in the wake of a buy-out, but Geffen did not comment to the paper.

Neptune has around £3.6bn in assets under management, but the Sunday Times understands that Geffen wants more than the £25m a source tells it his firm is worth.

Neptune did have plans to bolster its core asset management business with a wealth arm, but ditched the idea two years ago, with three of the staff hired to help drive the division leaving the firm afterwards.

Neptune confirms departures as it ditches wealth arm plans

Geffen has been a prominent voice in the fund management community since launching Neptune in 2002.

In 2017, he took a shot at UK equity income managers who rely on dividends from a limited number of companies, warning half the funds in the Investment Association UK Equity Income sector could be “kicked out” in the wake of changes to yield requirements.

Liontrust has been involved in a series of acquisitions in the past few years, including Alliance Trust Investments Ltd in 2017 for £30m, adding £2.5bn to the group’s assets under management.

It also began its multi-asset offering with the purchase of John Husselbee’s North Investment Partners. North was originally a multi-manager subsidiary of Neptune which was founded in 2005 and underwent a management buy-out in 2007.

Husselbee and Geffen jointly ran the Neptune Multi-Manager Income and NeptuneMulti-Manager Growth funds.

Liontrust has also seen some star managers join its ranks in the past 12 months, after hiring former Kames heads of fixed income David Roberts and Phil Milburn.

