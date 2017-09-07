Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Neil Woodford: I’m right to be criticised for underperformance

By
Neil Woodford 480

Neil Woodford says criticism levelled against him for his funds’ underperformance over the summer is deserved, but says he is confident in the positioning of the portfolio in the face of a “dangerous” market consensus on China.

Woodford Equity Income was the second worst-performing fund in August, down 4 per cent, after a series of negative updates from his holdings behind MFM Techinvest Technology which was down 8.3 per cent.

Provident Financial shed two thirds of its stock market value following a profit warning and cancellation of the interim dividend. It followed double digit falls from pharmaceutical company Vernalis, AstraZeneca and AA.

“I’m very disappointed with the short-term performance and indeed, have been criticised for it,” Woodford says in a video interview on his website.

“People on our blog have been criticising me. I’ve been criticised in the media. And I think I’m right to be criticised. It’s been a difficult period.”

China consensus creates opportunities

Despite the disappointing summer, Woodford says there is “huge undervaluation” in his portfolio. “The underperformance is a product much more of the rather odd characteristics of this bull run in the stock market.”

The stock market is bidding up the prices of stocks providing exposure to Chinese credit growth, Woodford says. “I worry that the story that the market is chasing at the moment is dangerous. And that’s why I haven’t wanted to play that story.”

Woodford argues the Chinese administration has made 6.5 per cent GDP growth a “singular focus”, particularly as Xi Jinping prepares for the party Congress in several months’ time, where he will reassert his authority over the party and the economy.

“The stock market has decided that Asia, China is good, the UK is bad,” Woodford says.

However, the market consensus has created opportunities, where the funds are currently invested, Woodford says.

“So domestic economic cyclicals health care and indeed our small early stage portfolio none of those parts of the market provide any exposure to this sort of this one dimensional story that the market really loves.”

Recommended

Jeremy Corbyn
1

UK Government to fall in 2018, Morgan Stanley predicts

Morgan Stanley has placed one in three odds that Jeremy Corbyn will be the UK prime minister by the end of next year as divisions among the Conservatives over soft versus hard Brexit trigger elections in the second half of 2018. The major US bank predicts a two in three chance the UK faces a […]

Race track
2

People’s Pension boss: Advisers can meet auto-enrolment’s challenges

The introduction of automatic enrolment pension schemes in 2012 was a transformative move for the UK pensions industry. As a result, nearly 8 million people now save into workplace pensions via automatic enrolment, according to the Department of Work and Pensions. However, the journey doesn’t stop here and there are challenges ahead for advisers and […]

7

Firm defends ‘done for you’ suitability reports

In response to a Money Marketing article raising adviser questions over the service, Just Reasons Why Letters has written in defence of advisers using its ‘no IFA input’ suitability report service for as low as £49. Our service has evolved and has been painstakingly honed over the past seven years. The idea behind JustReasonsWhyLetters.co.uk is simple: we […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Why IFAs need to brush up on offshore bonds and funds

You do not have to be a doctor to know how important the heart is. But back in ancient Greece, you could be a doctor and still have no idea how important the heart was. Back then, doctors like second-century Greek physician Galen believed the liver, not the heart, circulated blood, while the heart circulated […]

Graham Bentley: Why advisers should worry about the FCA’s platform market study

Platform gurus have recently been opining on the FCA’s deluge of market studies; in particular questioning the point of the Investment Platforms Market Study. As Lang Cat consulting director Mike Barrett saw it: “You can’t help wondering whether the more detailed areas of focus are structured to prove (or disprove) a problem the FCA is […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment