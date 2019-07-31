Neil MacGillivray – Tackling tax-free cash – PCLS maximums

For many savers, the amount of tax-free pension commencement lump sum available from a scheme is crucial

In my previous article I mentioned PCLS is restricted by scheme rules and the permitted maximum. The permitted maximum is determined by one of four categories an individual comes under at the time of payment. Having already covered off the first category, where there is no PCLS protection, here is how the permitted maximum is calculated under the other categories.

Enhanced protection and lump sum rights as at 5 April 2006 exceeded £375,000

For this form of PCLS protection to apply, both conditions must be met:

The individual has enhanced protection

Their enhanced protection certificate stipulates the percentage of the value of total benefits coming into payment that can be paid as PCLS.

Example 1

Asha is about to fully crystallise her Sipp currently valued at £1.2m, with enhanced protection and a PCLS permitted maximum of 27 per cent. In 2009/10 she took a PCLS of £400,000 and an initial scheme pension of £70,000 a year from a defined benefit arrangement. What is the maximum PCLS available from her Sipp?

In 2009/10, amount crystallised was £1.8m: £400,000 + (20 x £70,000)

PCLS was less than 27 per cent

Maximum PCLS available from the Sipp is 27 per cent of £1.2m = £324,000. Note the ‘unused portion’ of the percentage from the previous benefit crystallisation event is lost.

Primary protection and lump sum rights as at 5 April 2006 exceeded £375,000

Both the lifetime allowance protection and the lump sum condition must be met to benefit from this form of PCLS protection. Where an individual is entitled to this form of PCLS protection their primary protection certificate shows a monetary amount representing the value of the individual’s uncrystallised lump sum rights at 5 April 2006.

The permitted maximum is defined as follows: VULSR – APCLS, where:

VULSR = value of uncrystallised lump sum rights at 5 April 2006 x ULA/£1.5m

APCLS = PCLS or standalone lump sum paid previously x ULA/PSLA

ULA = £1.8m or current standard lifetime allowance if greater

PSLA = SLA at previous payment (prior to 6 April 2012)

PSLA = £1.8m if greater than SLA at previous payment (post 5 April 2012).

Example 2

Sven is about to fully crystallise his Sipp currently valued at £400,000. He has primary protection and the value of his uncrystallised lump sum rights at 5 April 2006 was £500,000. His only previous BCEs were in 2007/08 (SLA = £1.6m) and in 2014/15 (SLA = £1.25m). What is the maximum PCLS available from his Sipp?

Scheme-specific lump sum protection

Where an individual holds this type of protection it applies only to their PCLS entitlement under the specific scheme. The other forms of PCLS protection take precedence over this form.

For this form of protection then, as at 5 April 2006: VULSR/VUR > 25 per cent, where:

VULSR is the value of the uncrystallised lump sum rights at 5 April 2006 under the scheme

VUR is the value of the uncrystallised pension rights at 5 April 2006 under the scheme.

The permitted maximum under the scheme is defined as follows: VULSR x ULA/£1.5m plus ALSA, where:

ULA is as defined above

ALSA = [LS + AC – (VUR x CSLA/£1.5m)]/4, nil where < 0

LS = amount of PCLS actually paid

AC = amount crystallised by pension paid with PCLS

CSLA is the current standard or personalised LTA if greater than current SLA where member holds a form of fixed/individual protection, or £1.5m if greater than current SLA where member holds either enhanced or primary protection. Neil MacGillivray: How much tax-free PCLS is available? Example 3 Sheila is about to fully crystallise her occupational pension scheme currently valued at £210,000. She wants to take the maximum PCLS and use the remainder to purchase a lifetime annuity. The table below shows the value of the rights she held under the scheme as at 5 April 2006. She has no LTA protection, but enough LTA to cover the benefits coming into payment. Permitted maximum?



The calculation: Permitted max =

(A) VULSR x 1.8/1.5

+

(B) ALSA = [LS+AC – (VUR x CSLA/1.5)]/4 => (A) 60,000 x 1.8.1.5 = 72,000

+

(B) 20,850 = [210,000 – (180,000×1.055/1.5)]/4 = £92,850 Lifetime annuity price = £117,150

The often-quoted PCLS limit of 25 per cent can be an over-simplification, as these articles hopefully illustrate. Being able to quantify PCLS accurately is crucial for advisers managing client expectations.

Neil MacGillivray is head of technical support at James Hay

Follow him on Twitter @neilJHP