Why we need to treat older borrowers better

There is a lot of effort going into addressing the issues faced by older consumers, and it is encouraging that the industry is making such positive steps together in this area. It is also very timely considering the FCA’s current focus on the ageing population, with its analysis and recommendations due in September.

The recent Council of Mortgage Lenders and Building Societies Association reports into later life borrowing are an example of the helpful work being done. The research identified most see lenders’ high street branches as first port of call, and as long-standing customers they have expectations they will be treated as valuable customers.

It seems there are two issues with this customer experience.

Firstly, there are restrictions in getting a mortgage which are seen as unfair. Secondly, customers are left feeling rejected and not knowing where to turn next.

While in an ideal world every lender would offer products to suit all customer needs, in reality commercial decisions drive their offering based on risk appetite and profit potential. This is why a broker is crucial in knowing which lender offers products appropriate for their customer, which in the later life space will most likely be the more flexible building societies.

But it is difficult to justify why customers are being rejected in such a way. At this key juncture, where customers already do not know where to go, being told “computer says no” without any discussion or signposting diverts customers to a complicated and delayed process of getting the help they need.

Overzealous compliance may cite referrals as needing proper due diligence, but there is no reason why customers cannot be signposted to not-for-profit organisations, consumer guides, brokers (as a collective), adviser directories etc. Customers should not get lost in the system.

Regulation does not stop firms from having sensible conversations with customers – so many wider discussions can be had without straying into advice. A less cautious approach has to be taken, by firms across the sector, in order to help improve customer outcomes. We should expect regulatory changes to improve transparency and signposting. Mortgage advisers should ensure customers know where to go when a firm cannot help them, so there needs to be a focus on building better partnerships.

While the CML later life report contains useful research and analysis, it is a pity that it made high level recommendations. These could have gone further, such as the need to improve lender rejection processes and to focus on how lenders and intermediaries can have helpful discussions with customers without constituting regulated advice.

Aileen Lees is senior policy adviser at the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries