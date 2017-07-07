Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Why we need to treat older borrowers better

By

There is a lot of effort going into addressing the issues faced by older consumers, and it is encouraging that the industry is making such positive steps together in this area. It is also very timely considering the FCA’s current focus on the ageing population, with its analysis and recommendations due in September.

The recent Council of Mortgage Lenders and Building Societies Association reports into later life borrowing are an example of the helpful work being done. The research identified most see lenders’ high street branches as first port of call, and as long-standing customers they have expectations they will be treated as valuable customers.

It seems there are two issues with this customer experience.

Firstly, there are restrictions in getting a mortgage which are seen as unfair. Secondly, customers are left feeling rejected and not knowing where to turn next.

While in an ideal world every lender would offer products to suit all customer needs, in reality commercial decisions drive their offering based on risk appetite and profit potential. This is why a broker is crucial in knowing which lender offers products appropriate for their customer, which in the later life space will most likely be the more flexible building societies.

But it is difficult to justify why customers are being rejected in such a way. At this key juncture, where customers already do not know where to go, being told “computer says no” without any discussion or signposting diverts customers to a complicated and delayed process of getting the help they need.

Overzealous compliance may cite referrals as needing proper due diligence, but there is no reason why customers cannot be signposted to not-for-profit organisations, consumer guides, brokers (as a collective), adviser directories etc. Customers should not get lost in the system.

Regulation does not stop firms from having sensible conversations with customers – so many wider discussions can be had without straying into advice. A less cautious approach has to be taken, by firms across the sector, in order to help improve customer outcomes. We should expect regulatory changes to improve transparency and signposting. Mortgage advisers should ensure customers know where to go when a firm cannot help them, so there needs to be a focus on building better partnerships.

While the CML later life report contains useful research and analysis, it is a pity that it made high level recommendations. These could have gone further, such as the need to improve lender rejection processes and to focus on how lenders and intermediaries can have helpful discussions with customers without constituting regulated advice.

Aileen Lees is senior policy adviser at the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries

Most Read

Recommended

House-Row-of-Houses-London-Property-700.jpg

Are lenders doing enough to help older borrowers?

Moves to increase upper age limits by lenders have been welcomed by the market. Many big lenders tightened their lending criteria after the credit crunch, but as the UK’s population ages, and many choose to buy houses later than previous generations, having restrictive mortgage lending age caps is not in the best interests of older […]

Investment Clock Strategy Update

In his latest Investment Clock report Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management, explains why he is ‘ready to buy dips’. Read the report here: The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Another firm suspends DB transfer advice

Another pension transfer specialist has closed to new business as FCA scrutiny over defined benefit transfer advice continues to bite. Kent-based Heather Dunne IFA, a specialist pension transfer support provider for advisers, has suspended its operations. The company website says it is currently reviewing its terms and processes. The website reads: “Please note – HDIFA is […]

Paper mountain 010514.jpg

Where should advisers start on new client data rules?

Financial services firms now have under a year before the General Data Protection Regulation comes into effect. The GDPR will impact the way firms gather, store and manage the personal data they hold. With the potential for significant fines and reputational damage in cases of non-compliance, no firm can afford to ignore this significant piece […]

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Kevin Bailey 7th July 2017 at 3:49 pm

    It seems perverse that lenders are saying “No” when the exact same applicant’s alternative is to rent at a higher cost! We need to adopt an anti ageist regime and be prepared to accept that retirees will rather maintain existing borrowing rather than tie up all their capital in a property.

Leave a comment