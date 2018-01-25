Money Marketing
Nearly £50bn now saved into DC schemes

By

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpgSavings into defined contribution pension schemes increased by more than one fifth last year to £5.4bn, according to figures from The Pensions Regulator.

According to TPR’s DC Trust report, £48bn is now saved in DC pension schemes.

Member numbers increased by 29 per cent to 12.6 million people. Master trusts account for 10 million DC savers.

The report also found that the reduction in the number of schemes is continuing. Since 2010, the number of schemes, not including micro or self-administered schemes, has dropped by 52 per cent from 4,560 to 2,180.

Pension withdrawals hit £6.5bn in 2017

TPR regulatory policy, analysis and advice acting executive director Anthony Raymond says: “For these new and existing savers we have a role to protect their benefits and so we are working hard to drive up standards of trusteeship.”

He adds: “We welcome the continued reduction in numbers of DC schemes. We have been concerned about a tail of sub-standard schemes and have been encouraging trustees who cannot or will not meet the standards we expect to consider consolidation.”

The TPR figures refer to occupational DC schemes with 12 or more members and exclude hybrids, micro DC schemes and personal DC schemes.

Pension scammers ordered to repay £13.7m to victims

The High Court has ruled four people who ran a series of scam pension schemes must pay back £13.7m they took from victims. David Austin, Susan Dalton, Alan Barratt and Julian Hanson tricked hundreds of people over a two-year period to part with their savings and then squandered the money. The Pensions Regulator asked the […]

Pensions minister backs default guidance for pension freedoms

The government will look at how individuals who exercise pension freedoms can be given “a further nudge” to take guidance, pensions minister Guy Opperman says. During the second reading of the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill in the House of Commons, Opperman shed light on how the government’s view on guidance is evolving. He made […]

Pension tax relief forecast to reach £41bn

The cost of pensions tax relief for employers is £950m higher than originally estimated for the 2016/17 financial year according to figures published by HM Revenue and Customs. Its updated estimates on the cost of tax relief show the bill for relief on National Insurance Contributions for employers is higher than previously thought. Meanwhile the […]

What employers should expect over the next five years

A major feature of our articles is looking into the Jelf Employee Benefits crystal ball to predict changes and trends that may influence the short and medium term shape of UK employee benefits.  By flagging such changes early we aim to provide our followers with the tools to make sensible and informed decisions on their benefits offerings.

Latest from Money Marketing

Fund groups respond to Mifid II ‘all-in fee’ fallout

Three fund groups featured in recent research as among those charging the highest fees have defended their approaches. This week research by the Lang Cat showed some fund managers’ costs increased at least two times beyond the ongoing charges figure, as Mifid II rules around fee disclosure take effect. Under Mifid II, which came into […]

Ros Altmann
3

Ros Altmann: HMRC must rethink SSAS measures

This April, SSASs may be hit by new HM Revenue & Customs rules that could undermine thousands of bona fide pension schemes, unless the Treasury can be persuaded to recognise the dangers of its plans. The Government rightly wants to crack down on scams and has recognised SSASs can pose a risk. Even though these […]

