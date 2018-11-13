Natixis poaches manager trio from Pictet in global equities push

Natixis Investment Managers has hired a trio of portfolio managers from Pictet Asset Management in a bid to bolster its global equities brand.

Arnaud Bisschop, Frédéric Dupraz and Nolan Hoffmeyer have moved over to Natixis, which says another two managers are also set to join the firm early next year.



The managers will add “a wide range of highly active, high conviction global thematic strategies, including water, safety, artificial intelligence and robotics” to its global equities offering, the firm says.



The strategies will be launched in 2019.

During their 11 years, the Pictet trio launched a number of thematic funds which accounted for more than €21 billion (£18.3bn) in assets.

They managed Pictet’s water, security, and digital funds respectively.

Natixis chief executive Jean Raby says:“These managers have been pioneers in global thematic investing. Their entrepreneurial mindset and highly active investment approach fit perfectly with our philosophy.”