Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Nationwide opens up access to later life lending

By

Nationwide Building Society has extended access to its later life lending products to all older borrowers.

In April this year, the building society launched a range of mortgage products for existing borrowers approaching retirement.

There are three different later life mortgage products available: a retirement capital and interest product, a retirement interest-only product, and a lifetime mortgage.

Nationwide says it is the first major lender to offer retirement interest-only products to the wider market.

Rates for the retirement interest-only product start from 2.74 per cent for tracker products and 2.99 per cent for fixed offers. Meanwhile, rates for the lifetime mortgage offering start at 3.41 per cent.

Applicants must be 55 and can apply up to the age of 85, existing borrowers are able to access borrowing options up to the age of 95, the lender adds.

Furthermore, there are no product, valuation or advice fees.

Nationwide director of home propositions Jason Hurwood says: “This move is in direct response to growing demand for choices in later life, which is why we are now extending our later life package of products and advice to both members and non-members.

“It comes against evolving demographic and social changes that mean people live longer and need to make the financial choices that enable them to fund the life in retirement they want.

“For many this means being able to access the value in their home in order to secure that life, including making their homes practically suitable and using the equity to both help themselves and help family members.”

Recommended
11

SJP sales incentives come under further fire

Sales incentives to St. James’s Place advisers have been put under the spotlight again. Internal documents provided to the Sunday Times including the firm’s  Field Management Handbook detail target sales levels for bonuses and overseas conference qualification every year. These trips have previously included the likes of Venice and Monte Carlo, and the handbook seen […]

Billy Burrows
1

Billy Burrows: The value-for-money formula

Talking fees with clients can be difficult. Some clients willingly accept them while others challenge the proposed fees and want us to justify them for the advice we are giving. Therefore, I included a chapter on fees in my latest guide, Retirement Advice – An Art or a Science? I struggled at first to find […]

Pensions advice allowance: Govt says ‘no follow up work planned’

The future of the Pensions Advice Allowance remains unclear as the government confirms it has no plans to find out how much traction it has gained with consumers. In a Freedom of Information Act request, Money Marketing asked HM Revenue & Customs how many individuals had utilised the Pensions Advice Allowance – which allows savers […]

Guide

Guide: what you need to consider for your auto-enrolment project

In this guide, Johnson Fleming reveals what items you need to understand to gauge the impact of auto-enrolment on your business. The guide focuses on: the impact that your auto-enrolment scheme will have on you; assessing your workforce; understanding your staging date; reviewing your current provision; and modelling contribution levels and costs.

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Aegon defends Atos outsourcing deal as new Cofunds hire to join ‘within weeks’

Aegon intends to announce a new head of investments over the coming weeks it says will help strengthen Cofunds offering to advisers. The appointment will replace David Hobbs, who was Aegon’s managing director of investments and former chief executive of Cofunds. Dobbs left to join St James’s Place-owned discretionary fund manager Rowan Dartington in March. […]

FCA Connaught review sparks fresh concerns from investors

Investors in the collapsed Connaught Income Fund have voiced concerns that a review of the FCA’s handling of the case will benefit the regulator rather than victims. The FCA ordered the first independent review into the now seven-year debacle in 2016, with estimates suggesting investors have faced losses upwards of 50 per cent. A number of complaints over […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com