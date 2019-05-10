Money Marketing
Nationwide first 'big six' lender on new MoneySuperMarket tool

Nationwide has announced a new digital mortgage product switch comparison service with MoneySuperMarket and fintech firm Podium.

Nationwide is the first mortgage lender to pilot a digital comparison to completion mortgage journey on MoneySuperMarket’s new tool, the details of which Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy revealed in early April, the lender says.

The service is currently in a test phase and applies to existing Nationwide mortgage member switching. However, Nationwide intends to integrate areas such as remortgaging “in the coming months”.

Nationwide director of mortgages Henry Jordan comments: “Nationwide has worked together with MoneySuperMarket and Podium to create an integrated process that enables our existing mortgage members to switch their mortgage via MoneySuperMarket.”

MoneySuperMarket chief customer officer Andy Hancock adds: “We are delighted to be working with Nationwide as we look to deliver the first digitised comparison-to-completion mortgage switching experience for our customers, with a new level of choice, control and transparency.”

In April, MoneySuperMarket stated that its new comparison tool would go beyond headline prices, instead offering a more complete picture for products, including factors such as fees and whether a mortgage can be managed online or not.

