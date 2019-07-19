Money Marketing
Nationalisation: navigating political risk in the utility sector

With politics again to the fore and a possible election within 12 months, Matthew Franklin, Senior Credit Analyst at Royal London Asset Management discusses Labour’s commitment to nationalise the regulated utilities and why we believe bondholders should be safe.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Nine advice firms make latest FSCS default list

Nine of the 11 firms declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme this month are wealth management or advice firms, latest figures show. The newest firms to make the lifeboat fund’s list bring the total number declared in default since mid-May to 26. The FSCS putting a firm into default means the lifeboat […]

Scotland-Scottish-Flag-700x450.jpg

Wren Sterling acquisition strengthens Scottish presence

National advice firm Wren Sterling has acquired Dunfermline-based T D Armstrong Financial Planning. The deal brings £116m in assets under management to Wren Sterling, boosting total assets to £3.3bn. T D Armstrong’s IFA team of three will move under the Wren Sterling umbrella, which already has an advice team in Glasgow. Formerly known as Towergate […]

Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief eyes role with fintech firm

Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Martin Gilbert is set to become chair of banking challenger Revolut, according to reports. The Financial Times reports that Gilbert, who helped found Aberdeen Asset Management and shared chief executive duties with Keith Skeoch after the firm’s merger with Standard Life, will soon take up the post after being […]

RLAM Fixed Income Outlook

Jonathan Platt, Head of Fixed Income at Royal London Asset Management, gives his outlook on the fixed income market. Read the article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views […]

woman silhouette boardroom

Liontrust appoints non-executive director

Liontrust has appointed Mandy Donald as an independent non-executive director. Subject to regulatory approval, she will join the board on 1 August and become chair of the audit and risk committee on 20 September. A trained chartered accountant, Donald spent almost two decades at EY before she turned her focus to the growth of new […]

UK robo advice solutions lags despite investment

The development of robo initiatives in the UK advice market have hit a wall despite increasing investment in the sector, according to Octopus Investments. Speaking at an Adviser Home event this week, Octopus Investments chief executive Ruth Handcock said the £1.4bn invested in the global robo market has yielded lukewarm results in the UK at […]

