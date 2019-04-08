Money Marketing
National IFA ties with charity to advise 2,200 medics

By

Healthcare genericNational advice firm Chase de Vere has agreed a partnership to provide advice to a medical leadership charity with 2,200 members.

Chase de Vere Medical is a branch of the national IFA which specialises in advising healthcare professionals. Its 65 advisers will provide advice to the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management.

FMLM is a national charity with the primary objective of raising the standard of patient care by supporting doctors and healthcare organisations to improve medical leadership.

Members and fellows include senior medical leaders, consultants, doctors, trainees and students.

Fiona Tait: Do doctors deserve special treatment on annual allowance taper?

Chase de Vere says it will advise members on the NHS Pension Scheme, retirement strategies, investment services, financial protection and estate planning. The firm will also provide resources for the medical professionals such as articles, guides and events.

Chase de Vere Medical head Andrea Sproates says:

We have 65 independent financial advisers based around the UK who specialise in providing financial advice to the medical profession, and we are committed to providing their members with informative events and access to information to ensure they make the most of the pension and other benefits provided by their employer and of their wider personal finances.”

FMLM chief executive and medical director Peter Lees comments:

“We are pleased to introduce Chase de Vere Medical to our members.

“As industry experts, we believe their independent, specialist financial advice and planning will be a major benefit for our members, wherever they are in their medical career, and will provide valuable support those with questions or concerns around the NHS Pension Scheme.”

