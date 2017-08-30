Money Marketing

View more on these topics

National IFA signs advice deal with The Social Workers Union

By

Lighthouse Group has signed a deal to become the preferred adviser to The Social Workers Union.

The Social Workers Union has 12,000 members.

Lighthouse will give advice on savings, investments, mortgages, pensions and protection.

The deal will run for an initial 18 months.

Lighthouse has also signed advice deals with organisations such as UNISON, Unite, BA Clubs, Prospect, The Fire Brigades Union and the Royal College of Nursing.

Lighthouse chief executive Malcolm Streatfield says his firm wants to sign more similar deals.

He says: “We are very pleased to have secured this partnership with The Social Workers Union. We very much look forward to developing our relationship over the coming months and working closely with The Social Workers Union membership to help them address their financial planning needs.”

The Social Workers Union general secretary John McGown says: “We are delighted to have secured this contract with Lighthouse, as this will allow our members access to financial planning assistance on a national basis and across a broad range of financial topics, helping them to make the most of financial planning opportunities.”

 

