National advice firm scores ex-James Hay hire to bolster board

National advice firm Sandringham has made two new board appointments as it seals the hire of former James Hay director John Watson.

Watson served as finance director for the platform and its parent IFG Group’s advice business Saunderson House until 2015, before taking over as chief operating officer for financial technology company Equiniti.

Sandringham, a restricted network known for its emphasis on risk management, has placed Watson on its risk committee to focus on governance in the business as well as Sandringham’s finance function.

The firm has also promoted head of IT Craig Barraclough to its board. Barraclough was instrumental in moving Sandringham from Distribution Technology’s software services to its own versions of platform and factfind systems Fusion and Enable.

Sandringham chief executive Tim Sargisson claims the switch improved average annualised partner income at the firm by 46 per cent last year.

Sargisson says: “Craig’s promotion to the board reflects the significant investment that Sandringham has made in IT and its importance as the key driver behind growing and supporting a scalable and robust business. “

Sandringham, which is still mulling a listing on AIM, lost its managing director Steve Braidford in July, and took the decision not to make a direct replacement.