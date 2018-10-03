Money Marketing
National IFA picks up corporate advice deal with recruitment group

National planning firm LEBC has partnered with the recruitment industry’s professional body to provide corporate pension advice to its members.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation has turned to LEBC for an exclusive partnership for support, as it says many members are still looking at the impact of auto-enrolment on their workforce.

REC chief executive Neil Carberry says: “As employers, recruiters need the right pensions advice – having LEBC as a business partner will help all REC members thinking about auto-enrolment pensions schemes for their staff.

“Pensions expectations on employers can be complicated, so it’s really important that recruiters talk to the experts.”

LEBC chief executive Jack McVitie says: “Ensuring a good pension is in place for all staff is one of the most important – and essential – benefits an employer can put in place. But it is not always easy, and we recognise the help employers need to put in place an efficient, smooth running and appropriate pension scheme.  We look forward to helping REC members and employers get that all important pension provision in place.”

LEBC is not the first national advice firm to take advantage of deals with professional bodies and interest groups to expand the advice they give.

Lighthouse, for example, has struck a number of agreements with unions around the country to provide financial planning services to members.

