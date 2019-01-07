DFM buys stake in national IFA Continuum

Marlborough Holdings Group has acquired a 19.9 per cent stake in a national IFA Continuum Financial Services for an undisclosed sum.

Continuum said the Marlborough Holdings Group’s company – Marlborough Investment Management – that provides discretionary fund management services, will collaborate with the IFA to “further support their strong business growth plans”.

Continuum Financial Services Martin Brown said the step follows a 18-month long process of identifying a suitable partner.

Brown says: “Having short-listed a varied range of potential partners and following a robust selection process, we considered Marlborough to be the standout partner for our business.”

Marlborough Group deputy chairman Nicholas Cooling says: “As a group, we’re committed to working with intermediaries to provide support as they grow and we’re very much looking forward to working with Continuum, who’ve impressed us with their strong commitment to clients.”

Brown adds: “Our assets under influence have increased to £750m and are forecasted to exceed £1bn in the next 18 months.

“Our advisers enjoy extensive face-to-face and online support, including links with major affinity partners that have resulted in significant productivity increases for our business.

“We continue to seek and invite further high-quality advisers to join on our significant growth plans whilst further developing our partnerships with major accountancy firms across the UK”.